Kirstie Alley Calls Out Victims Of Sexual Assault For Not Confronting The Perpetrators

Kirstie Alley isn’t pleased with the recent firing of many Hollywood stars without due process. The 66-year-old actress tweeted today, “what the h*ll is happening?”

Alley stated that we’re now living in a nation where people are fired from their positions without proof or a trial, “in some cases with anonymous accusers?”

Kirstie said “it’s b*llshit” that those who are affected can’t confront their accusers. The Cheers alum made her comments on the same day NBC let go Matt Lauer from his position as a host on the Today Show.

What the hell is happening? We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases w anonymous accusers? Can't confront your accuser? This is bullshit. And IT HURTS THE REAL VICTIMS of abuse. AND innocent people. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2017

The network received a complaint from a colleague about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Variety published a report later detailing what was said and done by Lauer.

After social media users slammed Kirstie for her alleged “insensitivity,” the actress took to Twitter yet again to preach.

Kirstie wrote, “there is so much good in this world. I just hope all this chaos doesn’t exclude the goodness around us.” The Look Who’s Talking star said: “take injustice against the bad” and cherish the good.

Ok on another note..there is SO much GOOD IN THIS WORLD ..And I just hope all this chaos doesn't occlude the GOODNESS around us.. take justice against the bad and REVEL IN THE GOOD — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2017

As you may know, Alley isn’t the only person to speak out against allegedly deleterious allegations. Geraldo Rivera posted several tweets claiming that we, as a society, are conflating “flirtation” with “predation.”

Rivera said, “it seems like the current epidemic of sexual harassment allegations may be criminalizing courtship and conflating it with predation.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Matt’s co-stars Hoda Kotb said “we are all sinners,” and it’s “tough” to watch someone go who you have worked with for many years. Mark Halperin is another journalist recently fired from his position, as well as Charlie Rose.