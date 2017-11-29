FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce donald trump angelina jolie jennifer lawrence Naya Rivera darren aronofsky dwayne johnson chris zylka meghan markle corey feldman blake shelton bill nye macaulay culkin mischa barton brad falchuk jaleel white big sean gwen stefani Tina Turner harvey weinstein DJ khaled kylie jenner Bruce Lee
Home » Hollywood

Kirstie Alley Calls Out Victims Of Sexual Assault For Not Confronting The Perpetrators

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/29/2017
1
611 Views
0


Kirstie AlleySource: BusinessInsider.com

Kirstie Alley isn’t pleased with the recent firing of many Hollywood stars without due process. The 66-year-old actress tweeted today, “what the h*ll is happening?”

Alley stated that we’re now living in a nation where people are fired from their positions without proof or a trial, “in some cases with anonymous accusers?”

Kirstie said “it’s b*llshit” that those who are affected can’t confront their accusers. The Cheers alum made her comments on the same day NBC let go Matt Lauer from his position as a host on the Today Show.

The network received a complaint from a colleague about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Variety published a report later detailing what was said and done by Lauer.

After social media users slammed Kirstie for her alleged “insensitivity,” the actress took to Twitter yet again to preach.

Kirstie wrote, “there is so much good in this world. I just hope all this chaos doesn’t exclude the goodness around us.” The Look Who’s Talking star said: “take injustice against the bad” and cherish the good.

As you may know, Alley isn’t the only person to speak out against allegedly deleterious allegations. Geraldo Rivera posted several tweets claiming that we, as a society, are conflating “flirtation” with “predation.”

Rivera said, “it seems like the current epidemic of sexual harassment allegations may be criminalizing courtship and conflating it with predation.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Matt’s co-stars Hoda Kotb said “we are all sinners,” and it’s “tough” to watch someone go who you have worked with for many years. Mark Halperin is another journalist recently fired from his position, as well as Charlie Rose.

Post Views: 611

Read more about kirstie alley

Advertisement

You may also like
Scientologist Kirstie Alley Blames Vegas Massacre On Prescription Drugs – The Internet Is Furious!
10/03/2017
Kirstie Alley’s Weight Gain Puts Her Life In Danger, Claim Doctors
02/07/2017
Kathy Griffin reveals Kirstie Alley’s Scientology secrets in new book
11/24/2016
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

John
11/29/2017 at 9:47 pm
Reply

Yes, it’s a good thing that victims are comfortable in coming forward to report. There are however, varying degrees of victimization. Let’s not commence wholesale executions on every person accused. If we accept a system or society which presumes guilt, every member is at risk. We need a history lesson. Spanish Inquisition, French Revolution, the Third Reich. Salem witch trials. There is no doubt that hyper-sexuality has been pervasive in this country for far too long. And that some have major issues with boundaries, as well as power and control. But to slap the label of “predator”, “pedophile” or “rapist” on every person accused, waters these terms down, thereby taking the focus off of the real individual who deserves the attention this label warrants.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *