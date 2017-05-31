Kirsten Dunst Says “It’s Time To Have Babies And Chill”

Kirsten Dunst has baby rabies! In Marie Claire’s U.K. July issue, the Spider-Man actress says her “biological clock” is ticking, and it’s only getting louder. “I’m at a stage in my life where I am like, I’ve been working since I was three. It’s time have babies and chill; you know what I mean?”

Yes, Kirsten, we do know what you mean.

It’s time for the winner of the MTV Movie Award For The Best Kiss to convince her fiancé, Jess Plemons, of her pertinent desire.

If you’re curious about the lucky man who’s dating Kirsten, Plemons, Like Kirsten, is a Hollywood actor.

He starred in Breaking Bad, The Master, Battleship, as well as Observe and Report.

Plemons and Dunst have only been dating for one year, but it’s possible the 35-year-old actress can convince him!

Despite Kirsten’s recent desire for children, it wasn’t always the case that she was down with having a family.

The actress revealed, “I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like…you can not experience that unless you have a kid.”

Kirsten went on to tell a story of her goddaughter waking up and demanding to know where her mother was.

It melted her heart. She said, “I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

It may be difficult for the actress to find the time for children at the moment, considering her busy career.

She will appear in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled with Elle Fanning alongside Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. However, lucky for her, there isn’t anything in the pipeline after Coppola’s film, so she’ll have plenty of time to figure things out. Good luck Kirsten!