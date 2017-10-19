FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kirk’s Wife Rasheeda Frost Might Be Wearing Her Wedding Ring In New Photo — Are They Still Together?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 10/19/2017
Rasheeda Frost Wedding RingCredit: Instagram

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost shared an adorable picture with her son, Karter, in her Atlanta store and fans were quick to notice what appears to be the wedding band that her estranged husband, Kirk, gave her.

Rasheeda is a businesswoman who runs several companies, including a boutique and makeup line.

He just tryna hustle me for a new gadget!! T-shirt from @childzplayyyy 😍😍

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

By the looks of things, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is raising a little mogul.

At the age of 4, Karter is often pictured in the store with his mother watching her promote and run her successful business.

The proud mama recently unveiled a selfie where she is dressed in all black and silver shoes while little Karter is in black and white.

The mother of two is smiling from ear to ear, and so is her adorable child.

The femcee captioned the photo: “We just love each other.”

Kirk allegedly had another baby with a woman named Jasmine Washington.

Fans had a lot to say about the photo and how cute Karter is.

However, most of the remarks were about the massive bling where Rasheeda’s wedding ring is supposed to be.

One person said: “So handsome..too cute it’ll be hard to tell him no awe. OMG, I hated that my son’s hair was long like that and I know my baby dressed like a boy. I did not cut his hair til he started kindergarten.”

Another shared: “I would love to braid Lil carter up when ever y’all come back to LA. Happy y all still together, nice ring.”

We just love eachother 😍😍

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

A third supporter stated: “Lol @ he just trying to hustle you…he is soo cute. You know the questions they be asking too right. Like “ohh look mommy they have a new one out” loool they know how to work it.You and karter having fun.You a strong woman, but I see your ring is on.”

A few commenters say it just a ring, maybe she bought it herself and it is not a wedding band.

Which would make sense because she recently revealed: “We are separated, and we are working on making sure that we are doing everything that we need to do for our family.”

Rasheeda added: “We are parenting very well. We have good communication. Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable, as far as him and I, that is just what it is.”

In the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Rasheeda might not be there but expect Kirk to continue playing around with Miss Washington’s baby drama.

1 Comment

Jay
10/19/2017 at 11:03 am
Reply

I am a married woman and still cant imagine how Rasheda must feel. All i can say is keep pushing u r stronger than than u know.


