Kirk’s Wife Rasheeda Frost And Her Friend Monica Brown Look Fashionable In Pictures From Big Event About Female Empowerment

It was supposed to be a fashion face-off between Rasheeda Frost and her good friend, Monica Brown, but both ladies won.

Kirk’s estranged wife and the talented R&B singer recently attended the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo and the reality star, and her iconic pal brought their fashion A-game.

Monica, who was ready for fall, wore a long Balmain T-shirt and left her pants at home.

The blonde songstress completed the look with a long coat from the same designer and knee-high boots.

As for the star of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, she opted for torn jeans, a simple T-shirt, blazer, and booties.

On the move!! About to speak at the Ultimate Women’s Expo #lehgo!! A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:05am PST

The women posed for several pictures and used the captions to share encouraging words with each other.

On her Instagram page, Rasheeda wrote that it was beautiful to see two little girls with big dreams grow up to be moguls.

Karter’s mother shared: “Just 2 girls out the #southside wit a dream.So much love today from everyone at the Ultimate Women’s Expo thank you to everyone who came out our Pressed booth was popping!!”

As for the vocalist, underneath her picture, she said it was an honor to share the stage with Rasheeda.

Mo stated: “There’s never a shortage of respect and love between us… We represent our children, our strength, our struggles, our successes & the Southside !! @rasheedadabosschick #KeyNoteSpeakers #AtlantaUltimateWomensExpo.”

Monica also shared several pictures of her lookalike daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown, who attended the event with her.

The mom of three explained that she brought her only daughter along for her to understand that women are capable of anything in life.

The mama bear confessed: “Greater purpose I find daily in you & your brothers … My Love, My Daughter @laiyahbrown you can be anything you want to be! Live out Loud, Love hard & Don’t take one drop of crap (on or off the playground) LOL….. #AtlantasUltimateWomensExpo.”

Many are delighted to see strong and business-oriented women supporting each other.

One commenter said: “Two bad ladies u don’t f with ;-). Hard working woman!Y’all look so goodddddd.”

There’s never a shortage of respect and love between us… We represent our children , our strength , our struggles , our successes & the Southside !! @rasheedadabosschick #KeyNoteSpeakers #AtlantaUltimateWomensExpo A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Another person shared: “Monica my goodness! Rasheeda killing it, making money moves I love that.I need those boots in my life. Gorgeous pic ladies. Keep winning in life.”

A third supporter revealed: “I love how Rasheeda works in her own stores. Itz Powerful! May God continue to Bless her. Monica on the Xscape tour, I will be there.”

Others viewed the pictures as a sign that maybe Monica will return to reality TV in the future.

In a recent interview, she was asked point blank, will her fans see her on the little screen again?

And she responded by saying that she would only accept to have the cameras in her home under certain conditions.