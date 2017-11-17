Kirk Frost’s Wife Rasheeda Shares Rare Photo With Son Ky

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost lit up like a Christmas tree as she enjoyed dinner with her son, Ky.

Ky, 17, is rarely seen on social media, but whenever he appears in a photo, fans know that mama bear Rasheeda beams with joy and pride.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently shared a cute picture where she was on a “dinner date” with Ky Frost.

The femcee is dressed in all black and is sporting large shades.

Ky is wearing a grey hoodie and matching beanies with his gorgeous mother.

Both mother and son flashed huge smiles that confirmed that they were having a great time.

The business mogul captioned the photo: “Me & my dinner date.”

The last time Rasheeda posted a video of Ky, he was sixteen, and he was learning how to drive, and she made it clear that she was freaking out.

Rasheeda said back then: “I think a lot of moms can relate to me when I say…. Knowing it is time for your teen to get behind the wheel is scary but such an exciting time for them. Ky is doing well driving, but I am scared to let him drive me, so I leave that job to @frost117 I see them skills KY keep it up & you can drive me around soon.”

😍 Today is a good day!!! A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Fans are happy to see Rasheeda spending quality time with her favorite boys.

One supporter said: “Omgggggggg. This just made my heart melt!!! Ugh, my favs.Wow, he’s gotten too BIG.Too darn cute love this. The very spit of you.”

Another supporter claimed: “You go Rasheeda. Nothing like getting your groove back. You are turning some heads.Yall are twins! They are sitting here worried about Kirk [email protected] meanwhile her son fine and is doing great.”

While Kirk is doing all he can to be a great dad, it was previously reported that the Jasmine Washington baby scandal hurt Ky.

A source shared: “It is one thing when people Rasheeda does not know ask questions about Kirk and his love child. She can handle that. But when her kids are now asking, that is when she breaks.”

Me & my dinner date ❤️❤️ A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

The person continued: “Rasheeda’s heart almost stopped when her oldest son Ky asked his dad if he got another woman pregnant and had another baby. She did not know what to say and started crying. She does not have answers and feels overwhelmed now that her son has to hear all the rumors and accusations that his father created. She needs Kirk to handle this situation and is going to demand that he be honest with his kids and tell them what’s going on.”

Rasheeda has since filed for divorce and is enjoying the single life.