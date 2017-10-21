Kirk Frost’s Wife Rasheeda Shares Cute Video Of Son Karter Getting His Long Hair Washed — Sparks Debate About Ideal Length

Karter Frost is the little light in Rasheeda’s life. And this week, once more, Kirk’s son was filmed chilling with his mother and getting his long hair washed.

The fun clip has sparked a debate on the question, at what age should parents cut their son’s hair?

While Rasheeda loves to change her hair color from orange to pink, to red; fans seem to like when she shows off her dark curls.

In a brief clip that she shared on Instagram, Rasheeda revealed that little Karter’s beautiful curls are getting very long.

The adorable child’s curls appear to be reaching mid back, and his mother cannot stop playing with them.

There is nothing more beautiful than a mom and her child bonding and chatting away as she brushes and combs her “baby’s” hair.

It is both quality time well spent and an instant precious memory that will last a lifetime for both mother and child.

Him & his Peace Signs… #longhairdontcare my lil Karter!! 😍✌🏽 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

The Boss Chick captioned the video: “Him & his Peace Signs… #longhairdontcare my lil Karter!!”

The sweet clip has many parents trying to figure out, should Rasheeda and Kirk cut their boy’s hair?

Some find the child is gorgeous with long hair.

Others say he will be in school soon and his classmates will tease and tell him he looks like a girl — so to avoid the bullying — the parents should act preemptively and chop it off.

One said: “OMG, I hated that my son’s hair was long like that and I know my baby dressed as a boy. I didn’t cut his hair til he started kindergarten. Rasheeda he is so handsome wow beautiful why the boys get to have the better hair.”

Another said: “Yea I understand being a mom, and not wanting to start cutting their baby’s hair… I guess to some mothers that are like getting past the baby stage lol. But this little boy is already so handsome; he would look that much cuter with short hair… or short*er* hair. And the amount of work that comes along with long hair is only going to become much longer. You can have a baby girl..dressed in pink, with a bow in her hair…and people coming up saying “awww he’s so cute, how old is he” smh lol. People these days.”

A third person claimed: “He’s not a girl, why is it so impressive for him to have long hair. It’s just hair, cut it and and give him a cute haircut for a boy. Next, he’ll be observing over hair too.”

When should parents take their son to the barber for the first time?