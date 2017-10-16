Kirk Frost’s Wife Rasheeda Parties With Floyd Mayweather And Might Leave ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Bye, Kirk Frost! Rasheeda is getting her life on and was seen having a fun time in the club with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
The star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has taken to social media where she decided to chronicle a night of partying with her friends.
The television personality and businesswoman shared a few photos where she is showing off her well-known fashion game.
Rasheeda revealed her toned legs in a pair of short jeans, high heel shoes, along with a glittery cardigan and lots of jewelry.
The “Never Wanna Leave” femcee had her long black hair in a bun.
The mother of Ky, 16, and Karter, 4, explained that she had danced the night away with Tammy Rivera and Tommie.
The rapper and fashion designer captioned the hot photos: “Nothing but #funtimes with these beautiful ladies @tommiee_ & @charliesangelll last night or should I say this morning at @girlcollection thanks for having us @floydmayweather Ain’t we lookin like a group though…The Moneylettes name this group yall………”
Fans of the Boss Chick rapper were eager to compliment her on her look.
One said: “Bad fly as always kill them Real chics Sexier in the City!!!”
Another claimed: “Old lady’s still got it Bad n Bossy!!Now that’s an outfit, yes.”
A third commenter added: “Can’t wait for the show to come back on. Monday night Vh1, will you come back with Kirk?”
She recently confessed that the Jasmine Washington and baby Kannon drama caused her marriage to crumble.
Rasheeda said: “We are separated, and we are working on making sure that we are doing everything that we need to do for our family.”
She added: “We are parenting very well. We have good communication. Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable, as far as him and I, that’s just what it is.”
A source has confirmed that despite the cheating and fighting, the former couple is being great parents to their boys.
The insider shared: “This is a painful thing for them to go through, but one blessing is that Kirk [Frost] is still involved in their lives on a daily basis. He and Rasheeda are co-parenting beautifully, and she counts her lucky stars for that. Rasheeda is strong and makes sure to keep things as positive as possible for her kids in all this.”
Rasheeda also said she is not sure she will be back for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6.
I think Rasheeda adds class to the show especially in the way she carries herself through adversity. It would be good for L&HH to include a few more ladies of her ilk and let them interact in a more positive manner on her show at times.
I dislike that she had to go through all of that drama (online and in the community) but Kirk is responsible for that. He was wreckless with his affairs in the community knowing he was part of the L&HH Series and it was not like he hadn’t been involved in Social Media drama in the past. This includes him defiantly participating in raunchy scenes with some of the raunchy woman who have been passed around between other L&HH Series Shows.
Perhaps it’s good that this last incident with the baby came out on the show forcing Rasheeda to take a stance for her own safety, given the fact that it seems that he is NOT using a condom.