FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jimmy fallon tamar braxton Aaliyah chrissy teigen Tyrese sarah hyland kourtney kardashian blac chyna farrah abraham caitlyn jenner justin bieber jeremy meeks bernice burgos k. michelle angelina jolie jamie foxx Oprah phaedra parks joseline hernandez amber portwood megyn kelly cardi b Peter Morgan
Home » Entertainment

Kirk Frost’s Wife Rasheeda Makes Surprising Statement About Former ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star K. Michelle

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/03/2017
4
34.8K Views
7


Rasheeda K. Michelle FightCredit: Instagram

Do you remember the beef between Rasheeda Frost and K. Michelle? Well, Rasheeda is not Tamar Braxton, and she has no plans ever to apologize or make peace with her former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star.

In 2012, things got extremely heated between K. Michelle and Rasheeda to the point where they almost beat each other up during a reunion show.

K. Michelle revealed to the world for numerous years she was physically abused by her ex-boyfriend, Memphitz.

Kirk Frost’s wife, who is a close friend of Toya Wright who was married to Memphitz, decided not to believe K. Michelle’s abuse story.

While appearing on Sister Circle, the mother of two said she is finished with K. Michelle because their friendship was not meant to be.

Fans of the reality series are angry at Rasheeda because Memphitz admitted to beating K. Michelle at a Memphis hotel back in 2009.

He also confessed to stealing her money and sending threatening text messages to her son while they were dating.

One commenter shared: “The way Rasheeda & Toya went after K.michelle was disgusting & I feel like they both owe her a public apology. As a woman, how can you deny what went on in another women’s relationship? The crazy thing is they ended up being dogged by both of their husbands. Karma is never too far behind when you’re evil.”

A second follower explained: “I hope this hubby of yours get it together .. Kirk you don’t know what you have. Its hard to find a best friend. A ride or die. YOU WILL REGRET IN THE END. NO ONE is WORTH LOSING YOUR BEST FRIEND OVER ..Kirk needs to find himself Some Men who cheat are insecure. That’s really why they cheat. But u did Michelle wrong.”

The following person said Rasheeda should apologize for her actions and added: “Xactly and he probably hit Toya also, but she’ll never speak about it cause she knows that everyone will go in on her. Well, all know that certain things will always separate a real woman from a little girl/a real man from a little boy. The work in two different ways.”

😘

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

A fourth fan called her out by saying: “I’m not one to spread hatred or harmful things to people. Rasheeda is a pretty woman don’t get me wrong, but she seems a bit in denial as to what goes on. Your husband did you wrong on national television, and you went against your “friend” at the time not knowing the reason behind why or what happened but to each’s own.”

Advertisement

Do you want Rasheeda Frost to say sorry to K. Michelle?

Post Views: 34,770

Read more about k. michelle rasheeda frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Still Work Together But Marriage Is Done — ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Opens Up In Viral Video From New Interview
10/30/2017
Kirk Frost’s Wife Rasheeda Stuns ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans With Cute Hair And Push-Up Bra In Video For A Good Cause
10/26/2017
Kirk Frost’s Wife Rasheeda Shares Cute Video Of Son Karter Getting His Long Hair Washed — Sparks Debate About Ideal Length
10/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Shirley
11/03/2017 at 5:52 pm
Reply

So many saying Rasheeda needs to apologize to KMitchelle but you guys missing the whole picture KMitchelle ain’t bothered by an apology from her nor Toya. Yes Memphitz proably did abuse Toya but we will never know. They marriage ended on such quite note so who knows. Rasheeda deserve everyhing Kirk doing to her and that wasn’t his first time cheated on her and she stayed that’s approval to fuck off again so she got what she deserve.


Francesca
11/03/2017 at 10:30 am
Reply

No Rasheeda should not apologize to KMichelle. Memphitz and Toya went on national tv and he took a lie detector test that proved he never abused a woman for 1. 2 when does KMichelle have to apologize? I keep seeing her getting rewarded. Rasheeda never attacked KMichelle, just said she didn’t believe her. KMichelle attacked Rasheeda, so if anyone needs to apologize it’s KMichelle. Maybe KMichelle should worry more about being a hands on mother and the smell coming from her hot pocket first!


Amenity
11/03/2017 at 6:15 am
Reply

Rasheeda is very wrong for what she did to K. Michelle. She needs to apologize, but her pride will not let her.


Sheryl
11/03/2017 at 3:45 am
Reply

Yes Rasheeda should be the bigger person and apologize to her. She doesn’t have to ever be her friend again but she do owe her that much. Rasheeda you my girl and you always do the right thing.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *