Trending
Home » Entertainment

Kirk Frost’s Estranged Wife Rasheeda Shares Makeup-Free Photo That Conveys Strong Message

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/30/2017
3
3.5K Views
0


Rasheeda Frost SonCredit: Instagram

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost shared a picture of herself makeup-free and social media lit up with hilarious comments about the message she was trying to convey.

Rasheeda is a business mogul, femcee, and a fashion icon. Kirk Frost’s estranged wife is famous for her stunning hairstyles and a great sense of fashion.

If your ship doesn’t come in…. Swim out to meet it.

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

The star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta took to social media where she decided to go au naturel.

The selfie features the mother of two with a stylish hair wrap scarf as she gazes at the camera.

The owner of the makeup line, Poiz Cosmetics, opted not to wear any makeup and looked flawless while at it.

Some fans of the “We Ready” and “I Got a Problem”/”Don’t Stop” artist said she looks ageless and others argued she had a look that said, “Kirk where is the DNA test?”

One person said: “Natural beauty is the best. U look awesome. Flawless. Her eyes look so sad!……dammit it! Kirk or Kurt or whatever your name is.Rasheeda move on you can do better and don’t be scared to start your life again.”

Another claimed: “Rasheeda looks like she up waiting for Kirk to come home. Yas Rasheeda Yass! You deserve to be as beautiful as u are, Stunningly showing Kirk ALL he is missing!!!! His Dupid a..!!Rasheeda stay strong don’t go backward especially to him you can do much much better take care of your kids and keep doing you and girl you look good.”

A third commenter shared: “You’re a heaven of pure beauty one amazing woman right here. Looking like she still waiting for Kirk to take dat DNA TEST. You’re beautiful! I think you would be a perfect fit with @kandi on Housewives of Atlanta..you are so graceful and classy for love and hip hop just my thoughts..would love to see you on that show!”

Since filing for divorce, Rasheeda and Kirk are working on being good parents.

One friend stated: “Rasheeda‘s kids are doing okay. This is a painful thing for them to go through, but one blessing is that Kirk [Frost] is still involved in their lives on a daily basis. He and Rasheeda are co-parenting beautifully, and she counts her lucky stars for that. No matter what goes on with them the kids are still number one, and they both let them know that. Rasheeda is powerful and makes sure to keep things as positive as possible for her kids in all this.”

What are your thoughts on the look?

3 Comments

Michelle
11/30/2017 at 12:36 pm
Reply

She looks great w/o but I love her with her gorgeous glam…both are fine whatever mood she chooses…


Jacqueline Calhoun
11/30/2017 at 9:34 am
Reply

I’m sooo proud of Rasheeda! she embodies what single mothers do! rather it was from a bad marriage, a good marriage gone bad, financial problems, spousal problems, or infidelity probs! she is picking up the pieces like millions and billions of us other women have to do! and she’s doing it with grace and beauty!😊 the woman is beautiful on the inside, as well as out, with makeup or without makeup! People are always stating what a diva is! well a diva does what she has to do all day long, everyday, every second!! she Praises God and worship HIM, for HE is truly the king of kings! she takes care of her family alone, or with someone. and that is the true definition of a real diva. You keep praying Rasheeda, and keeping your eyes to the prize, and doing what you do girl! God bless.


Ja bru
11/30/2017 at 5:50 am
Reply

She looks better without makeup but why one of her eyebrows look like a caterpillar the other one look like a sick worm


