Kirk Frost’s Estranged Wife Rasheeda Debuts New Colorful Hair Colors In Stunning Pictures

Fans are saying “wow” to Rasheeda Frost’s latest hair colors, and these pictures explain why.

Over the weekend, Kirk Frost’s estranged wife got busy on Instagram where she unveiled her ombre pink and later orange hair.

The mother of two first unveiled a sexy photo where she is seen killing it in a silver top during what appears to be a photo shoot.

The Boss Chick looked sensational with brownish to orange hair.

The femcee then switched things up to a pink wig and natural lip color.

The fashionista delivered in a black lace top that featured fringes.

While supporters of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta liked the two hairstyles, they appear to be leaning on the fuscia hair.

One supporter of the pink hairdo said: “I be seeing some fine ass women on gram but swear tho man give me one sexy woman that can cook and be loyal I’m good!! I mean I can’t deal with a ton of women at once somebody gone get hurt keeping one woman happy is enough work as is!! Where the real women at tho.”

Another stated: “Hellllllllllllllo FALL!!!! Honeychile you are sooooooo FLIPPIN GAWGEOUS! That color…. Looks FANTASTIC on you!”

Something new!! I got my @diamonddynastyvirginhair Mink Bombshell Blonde Hair…. made into a custom unit & then went for the ombré. #issalook #diamonddynastyvirginhair 😘 use code BossChick10 for da hook up!! A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Those on team orange also showered the mogul with praises.

A supporter wrote: “She changed it up quick lol yes this is cute and would like this color on your.”

A fourth person took the opportunity to blast her cheating husband.

The commenter revealed: “So happy u left @frost117 … hope u don’t go back on lllatl.Sexy “” sister”” you are,,” beautiful” within you……. Hi,””” sister.”

Rasheeda recently confirmed that she is done with Mr. Frost after the baby drama with Jasmine Washington.

She said: “I mean we are separated, and we are working on making sure we are doing everything we need to do for our family. We are parenting very well. We have good communication and just two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable. As far as him and I? That is just what it is.”

A friend of the side chick has revealed that she is done with Kirk and added: “Now that Kirk is single again, Jasmine wants nothing to do with him. Kirk had his chance to make Jasmine his woman, and he blew it. Now all she wants from him is to do the right thing be a good father, which she hopes he can do well.”

What are your thoughts on the hair colors?