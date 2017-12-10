Kirk Frost Shares New Christmas Photos With Son Karter — Gets Bashed For Neglecting Baby Kannon

A doting father is what Kirk Frost appears to be, and it is the image that he wants to put out on social media.

However, the millions of people on Instagram are not here for that and are gladly calling him a deadbeat dad.

Kirk recently shared a beautiful family portrait where he is decorating a giant Christmas tree with his two sons — Ky and Karter.

Ky, who is the spitting portrait of his mother, Rasheeda, is standing on a ladder with ornaments.

As for little Karter, he is playing around on the table. The former rapper and reality star has a massive smile on his face.

Ok we finally putting the tree up A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

It is clear that Kirk had a great time bonding with his two boys.

He captioned the picture: “Ok, we finally putting the tree up.”

In a matter of minutes, he was flooded with very mean and harsh comments about his other son, Kannon.

😂😂😂😂 we lit at @pressedatl me & my roll dog #karter 😘😘 open till 9pm located in #phippsplaza 😘 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

People, who follow the reality show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, are fuming over the fact that Kirk is still neglecting the one-year-old boy.

Many of them wanted to know when on earth will Kirk take that paternity test, and does he have any plans to pay child support to Kannon’s mother, Jasmine Washington?

Kirk spent almost an entire year fooling viewers of the show, himself, and his estranged wife, Rasheeda, by denying that he had an affair with the exotic dancer.

It took Washington a lot of work, but she eventually showed the “receipts” that confirmed the cheating scandal.

Kirk did fess up to betraying and hurting his spouse, but would not do the same when it comes to fathering a child outside of his marriage.

He stalled and came up with every excuse in the book not to take the DNA test to resolve the matter.

Moreover, one year later, Kannon has not been recognized by his alleged biological father.

Fed up with the situation, Boss Chick femcee Rasheeda filed for divorce, and by the looks of things, she has no plans to go back to Kirk anytime soon.

Advertisement

Rasheeda is enjoying the single life and expanding her businesses to other states.