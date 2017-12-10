FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jax taylor catelynn lowell khloe kardashian kandi burruss david otunga phaedra parks stassi schroeder shannon beador younes bendjima Cynthia Bailey sheree whitfield tyler baltierra terry crews kourtney kardashian t.i. brielle biermann scott disick kirk frost bella hadid kelly ripa ellen degeneres sofia richie briana dejesus
Home » Entertainment

Kirk Frost Shares New Christmas Photos With Son Karter — Gets Bashed For Neglecting Baby Kannon

Mel Walker Posted On 12/10/2017
3
8.7K Views
2


Kirk Frost Karter Rasheeda ChildInstagram

A doting father is what Kirk Frost appears to be, and it is the image that he wants to put out on social media.

However, the millions of people on Instagram are not here for that and are gladly calling him a deadbeat dad.

Kirk recently shared a beautiful family portrait where he is decorating a giant Christmas tree with his two sons — Ky and Karter.

Ky, who is the spitting portrait of his mother, Rasheeda, is standing on a ladder with ornaments.

As for little Karter, he is playing around on the table. The former rapper and reality star has a massive smile on his face.

Ok we finally putting the tree up

A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on

It is clear that Kirk had a great time bonding with his two boys.

He captioned the picture: “Ok, we finally putting the tree up.”

In a matter of minutes, he was flooded with very mean and harsh comments about his other son, Kannon.

😂😂😂😂 we lit at @pressedatl me & my roll dog #karter 😘😘 open till 9pm located in #phippsplaza 😘

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

People, who follow the reality show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, are fuming over the fact that Kirk is still neglecting the one-year-old boy.

Many of them wanted to know when on earth will Kirk take that paternity test, and does he have any plans to pay child support to Kannon’s mother, Jasmine Washington?

Kirk spent almost an entire year fooling viewers of the show, himself, and his estranged wife, Rasheeda, by denying that he had an affair with the exotic dancer.

It took Washington a lot of work, but she eventually showed the “receipts” that confirmed the cheating scandal.

Kirk did fess up to betraying and hurting his spouse, but would not do the same when it comes to fathering a child outside of his marriage.

He stalled and came up with every excuse in the book not to take the DNA test to resolve the matter.

Moreover, one year later, Kannon has not been recognized by his alleged biological father.

Fed up with the situation, Boss Chick femcee Rasheeda filed for divorce, and by the looks of things, she has no plans to go back to Kirk anytime soon.

Advertisement

Rasheeda is enjoying the single life and expanding her businesses to other states.

Post Views: 8,744

Read more about kirk frost rasheeda frost Rasheeda Buckner-Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Kirk Frost’s Estranged Wife Rasheeda Shares Makeup-Free Photo That Conveys Strong Message
11/30/2017
Kirk Frost’s Estranged Wife Rasheeda Is Enjoying The Single Life And Has Big Plans After Dumping Him Over Jasmine Washington’s Baby
11/28/2017
Kirk Frost’s Estranged Wife Rasheeda Frost Debuts Chic Hairdo In Thanksgiving Picture
11/25/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

helen thompson
12/11/2017 at 2:26 pm
Reply

Wow…the only thing I can say


Antincia foster
12/11/2017 at 8:22 am
Reply

I just hope Kirk is being a good father above all else


LeVal Lewis
12/11/2017 at 5:03 am
Reply

I want to see a picture of Kannon before I make that leap


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *