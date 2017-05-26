Kirk Frost Sends Sweet Note To Rasheeda On Her Birthday – Is Jasmine Washington Scandal Behind Them?

Rasheeda Frost turned 35 on May 25 and despite all of the drama surrounding their marriage, her husband, Kirk Frost, took to social media to send a sweet message to the mother of two.

The stars of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta faced a difficult situation in recent weeks. They found themselves in the middle of an epic cheating scandal.

Let us not forget that Rasheeda and Kirk have been married since 1999 and were able to sell a positive image of their couple for some time.

Kirk’s note read: “Happy birthday @rasheedadabosschick. Wishing you nothing but the best…love ya enjoy your day #bdaylove #bestfriends #positiveenergyonly.”

The message was accompanied by a beautiful picture of the businesswoman. The whole display looked like someone who was trying to fix a situation after messing up big time.

Happy birthday @rasheedadabosschick 🎈🎈🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉 wishing you nothing but the best…love ya ❤️❤️ enjoy your day #bdaylove #bestfriends #positiveenergyonly A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on May 25, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

In April, it was revealed that Kirk cheated on Rasheeda and got another woman named Jasmine Washington pregnant.

Rasheeda opted to forgive her man and not get a hasty divorce. However, he will have to work very hard to earn back the trust.

#issabirthday ♊️♊️ A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on May 25, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Moreover, it is not certain that Kirk is the child’s father. A DNA test is expected to settle the matter. Yung Joc is also in the race to become Washington’s baby daddy.

Something is clear, despite them sticking together after the cheating, Rasheeda is not planning to take care of the child financially.

During on appearance on The Real, she explained: “I damn sure ain’t paying no woman (Jasmine). Or having no part of no damn child support. You better believe that.”

Most fans were shocked that the “Marry Me” singer decided to stay in this relationship after the cheating especially since she could make it on her own.

Her co-star, Joseline Hernandez, agrees with that assessment and was very candid while talking about the scandal.

People close to Rasheeda say she is very pragmatic and always does what is best for her bank account.