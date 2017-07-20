FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna amber portwood abby lee miller Eniko Parrish kristen stewart khloe kardashian Kirk Frost kenya moore Mimi Faust Rasheeda Frost rob kardashian nicki minaj Stevie Wonder kevin hart tamar braxton caitlyn jenner Anderson East bernice burgos carmelo anthony vicki gunvalson ed sheeran bella thorne rihanna
Home » Entertainment

Kirk Frost Not Ready To Give Jasmine Washington And Rasheeda DNA Results – He Hopes Delay Will Save Marriage

Mel Walker Posted On 07/20/2017
1
948 Views
0


Rasheeda Frost Kirk Jasmine Washington Baby Kanon DNA ResultsInstagram

Kirk Frost has found a clever way to save his marriage – avoid revealing the DNA results to both Jasmine Washington and Rasheeda.

The sixth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta ended with a major cliffhanger – who is the father of Washington’s son, Kannon?

Kirk could have spared himself the embarrassment and Rasheeda the pain and suffering if he had simply accepted to take a paternity test.

Instead, the former rapper stalled and delayed some more until the season wrapped up.

A source spoke to a popular entertainment news website and revealed that the reality television star has no immediate plan to take the test off camera.

His goal is to focus on getting Rasheeda back, and when she forgives him, he will figure out who is Kannon’s father.

The chatty insider revealed: “Kirk is burying his head in the sand and hiding from the inevitable. Right now he is so wrapped up in trying to get Rasheeda back, the last thing he wants to do is confirm to her and the world that he had a baby with another woman. He is putting off handing over the results as long as he can.”

The spy went on to explain: “It does not make any sense because there’s no way to run from this forever, but Kirk does not seem to think that is the case. He has got this crazy idea that he can still find a way to dodge this bullet and save his marriage. He is living in total denial, but that is where his head is at.”

Another source came forward to say Washington is furious that Kirk is playing games with her baby boy.

The friend of the dancer called Kirk a coward and added: “Jasmine is bitter and hurt that she did not get redemption with the release of the DNA tests during the LHH reunion special. She is waiting like the rest of the world even though she knows Kirk is the father; she just wants the truth to come out. She needs child support, and the court has ordered a DNA test. If the network producers cannot get Kirk to take responsibility, Jasmine is hoping the good courts of Georgia can.”

Advertisement

In the first of the two-part “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion, Rasheeda told Kirk if he fails to take the test, she is filing for divorce.

Post Views: 948

Read more about Kirk Frost Rasheeda Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Rasheeda Frost Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie Amid Kirk And Jasmine Washington’s DNA Results Drama
07/19/2017
Jasmine Washington Is Upset After The Results Hadn’t Been Released! – When Will We Know?
07/19/2017
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost’s Fans Are Angry That Jasmine Washington’s Baby DNA Results Were Not Revealed On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
07/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Betty Spates
07/20/2017 at 9:48 am
Reply

So does that mean that he is the father? If he wasn’t he would have roasted her at the reunion!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *