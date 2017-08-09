Kirk Frost Is Becoming A Better Father As He Tries To Win Rasheeda Back – Will The Jasmine Washington Baby DNA Results Change Everything?

Kirk Frost has decided to take the lemons he was served with and turned them into lemonade.

As his wife, Rasheeda, alleged baby mama, Jasmine Washington, and fans of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta patiently wait for the paternity test result; Kirk has opted to become the perfect husband and father of the year.

According to a chatty insider, Rasheeda has still not forgiven Kirk, and she is hoping that couple’s therapy will help her make the right decision.

Kirk is doing his best to make her understands that he knows that “he seriously messed up” and will do what it takes to get her back.

The former rapper has been spending quality time with his sons – Ky and Karter – whom he shares with Rasheeda.

I'm on a mission to get these perfected it's hard but I will get it!! #motivationmonday #teamgetfit #fitmom #fitness A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

The insider claimed Kirk has realized how important his family is and is, therefore, showering his boys with love.

The person shared: “He pretty much turned into Father Of The Year for their boys. He spends so much more time with them now. He loves his kids and wants to be with them all day long, but it is also a way to score points with Rasheeda. It is the perfect way to win her heart back. She is always so happy when Kirk spends quality time with Ky and Karter.”

The television personality is now more involved in the family life, and Rasheeda loves it.

The pal told a well-known publication: “She used to nag him to be more involved, but she definitely can’t complain anymore. Kirk has been hosting family dinners two or three nights a week, just him and the boys. He is even skipping parties and guy’s nights to stay home with them.”

According to another source, Kirk’s gestures are not in vain. Slowly, but surely, the Boss Chick’s heart is softening.

The tipster said: “Rasheeda has stopped saying that she is throwing in the towel — if, and only if, he did not have a baby with Jasmine.Her heart is softening to the whole situation, and she is half way changed her mind about leaving.”

And couple’s therapy has been beneficial to the mother of two.

The family friend shared: “They are going very deep. She is starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things he does. He is not off the hook, but it is easier for her to find forgiveness for him.”

Most fans are hoping that Kirk and Rasheeda will remain together