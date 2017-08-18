Kirk Frost Did Take The DNA Test In Jasmine Washington’s Baby Case: Will ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Ever Know The Results?

Kirk Frost has finally taken the paternity test that kept fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on the edge of their seats in season 6 of the hit show.

The former rapper was reluctant for months to address the elephant room: Who is the father of Jasmine Washington’s little boy, Kannon?

Mr. Frost did not want to discuss the controversy and opted to focus on saving his 17-year marriage to wife, Rasheeda.

Now, that the couple has made some progress, Kirk is hoping to fix his issues with Washington once and for all.

However, there is another reason that pushed Rasheeda’s husband to act.

A source has come out and revealed why Kirk finally decided to give in.

The insider stated: “Kirk continued to dodge the DNA test and refused to take it for as long as he could… but it was court ordered. So Jasmine’s attorney filed a warrant application for Kirk to force him to take the court-ordered DNA test or go to jail. This scared Kirk enough to finally succumb to taking the test this week and the results of which, at last, are finally really truly on the way. But it seems obvious to all those involved that Kirk is the father and this test will prove that, finally, once and for all.”

The strange thing in all of this is the fact that Washington’s court case against Kirk was thrown out on August 16.

Washington’s lawyer, Tony Mathis, spoke to HollywoodLife and gave more information about the situation.

He explained: “There [still] has not been a settlement. I can tell you that.”

No one knows if and when the DNA results will be revealed.

Some reports have suggested that Kirk and Washington reached an agreement to keep the outcome a secret to remain central players in the upcoming season of LHHATL.

Another source added: “He is throwing money at her again too, he is paying all her bills and then some. And he has been secretly visiting Kannon, that was part of the deal because Jasmine wants them to bond.”

Advertisement

This might look like a good idea on paper, but fans are fed up with the love child storyline.