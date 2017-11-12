Kirk Frost Cheers On Wife Rasheeda Frost As She Performs In Front Of Huge Crowd After Posting Loads Of Throwback Photos: Could The Couple Be Back Together?

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost have had lots of ups and downs within their run on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” but the married couple always ends up finding their way back to each other. Over the weekend, the record label owner posted a video of his wife performing after taking a trip down memory lane over the past few days.

Fans were delighted to find a clip of Rasheeda rapping her hit song “Bubblegum” on Kirk’s Instagram. Frost titled the upload “#lit #backatit.”

RP from @frost117 …… it’s nothing like that energy from the crowd. It always gives me life!!! A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

The Boss Chick decided to repost the performance to her page where she received lots of encouragement.

A dedicated stan commented: “Can u just drop a song!!! u are the queen of dis rap sh** in da city. It’ll promote more of what u got going on your voice on music embodies so much strength Wud love to be blessed to hear what u feeling creatively for FUN cus Kelsey going in with dem bars. I believe yo talent is help making her next up if you could give me another hit!!!!!!!!”

Another cheered: “I’ve never seen you perform I gotta get to a show!”

Kirk seems to be Rasheeda’s number one supporter these days. His past few posts have been throwbacks of his kids and Rasheeda giving some hope that the couple is back together.

Look at @frostedkae & @rasheedadabosschick #tb 😘 A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:00am PST

This comes after months ago when the rapper announced that she was separating from her husband due to him cheating on her (again) and allegedly fathering a child with Jasmine Washington.

Sources claim that the child is reportedly NOT Kirk’s but their storyline for the new season may revolve around them saying that it is.

Whatever the situation may be, the not-so-exes have clearly been spending a lot of time together because they share kids.

Do you think Rasheeda and Kirk are taking another shot at love?