Kirk Frost And Jasmine Washington Still Do Not Know Who Is Baby Kannon’s Father After ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Reunion Show Reveals It is Not Logan

A DNA test revealed the truth about Kirk Frost’s “baby” with Jasmine Washington, but fans will have to wait till Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s reunion show to watch the drama unfold.

For the past few months, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s marriage has been put to the test after a dancer by the name of Jasmine Washington came forward to say that they had an affair that resulted in the birth of a little boy named Kannon Mekhi Washington.

After Jasmine had taken to social media to shame Kirk for being a deadbeat father and for refusing to take a paternity test, he was forced to come clean and confessed to having an affair.

Rasheeda, who was hurt, angry, and felt betrayed, decided to confront Kirk on an episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and he finally admitted to sleeping with Jasmine, a stripper who lives in their building.

To add insult to injury, Kirk blamed his infidelity on his wife. The Boss Chick removed her wedding ring, tattoo, but decided to stay with the father of her children.

However, the singer has no plans to embrace Jasmine and her child.

In an interview, she said: “Well I damn sure ain’t paying no woman or have no parts of no damn child support. You better believe that.”

Rasheeda recently had a heart-to-heart chat with her good friend, Kandi Burruss, where she had some not so pretty things to say about Jasmine

She stated: “Everything that I have seen from her is some scheming, thirsty, [stuff].”

As for the test, her husband has been dodging, Rasheeda added: “I told Kirk several times, ‘You know you need to take the test.’ He still hasn’t went.”

Rasheeda said she still can not accept the fact that Kirk had a baby with another woman.

She confessed: “When I sit by myself and think about that, I get sick to my stomach. When you bring another life into the situation, that is taking it to another level. If I was to say we are going to make it through this, am I going to be able to wake up every day and be happy with my husband? That is the problem, Kandi.”

According to a person, who attended the taping of the reunion show, poor Rasheeda, she got the shock of her life, and she has to start accepting the idea of being a stepmother more than ever.

Jasmine and her boyfriend, Logan, appeared on the reality series reunion episode and he took a paternity test hoping to prove that he might be Kannon’s father.

The test result showed that Logan is not the father which implies Kirk is still in the running to be Jasmine’s baby daddy.

It is not known why but Kirk is still refusing to take a test and put an end to this drama.