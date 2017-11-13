Kirk Frost And Estranged Wife Rasheeda Are Friendly Exes — ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars Are Enjoying Single Life

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost has decided to give an update on her marriage with Kirk since the Jasmine Washington drama.

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta know that Rasheeda and Kirk are in the middle of a divorce after Miss Washington confessed to having an affair with the manager.

The exotic dancer also claimed that Kirk is the father of her baby boy, Kannon.

Kirk dithered for months and never took a simple paternity test to confirm or dismiss the claim that he is the father, prompting Rasheeda to file for divorce.

This week, Rasheeda did an interesting interview where she explained that she is single and enjoying her life.

The mother of two said she is happy without Kirk as her husband and is focusing on what matters.

The femcee stated that she does not miss her old life and added: “I’m just living my life. I’m trying to conquer the freaking universe. I’m trying to expand and grow. It ain’t even about none of that. It is just about me waking up every day doing what makes me happy and fulfills me. Right now, it is just about me diving into my work and just really trying to be the ultimate businesswoman and the best mom.”

The reporter was blunt and asked Rasheeda what the status of her relationship with Kirk is?

She said they are friendly exes and added: “Honestly, we are trying to really do what’s best for our kids and really keep them feeling like nothing is changed. Like a beat has not been missed. [Today] they are totally fulfilled. In relationships you have ups and downs, you go through things, but the main thing is it is not about me or about him, it is more so about making sure our boys are good.”

In related Rasheeda news, she is hard at work expanding her businesses and pushing her store.

She wrote: “I just have a love for what I do!! Always working @pressedatl open till 6 pm today #pullup located In Phipps Plaza! & Yes The Oversized Hoodie Dress is available in-store & online at PRESSEDATL ohhhhh & the Fox Parka I’m holding in my hand we have different colors available.”

Commenters say that Rasheeda has never looked better.