Actor, producer, author, and philanthropist, Kirk Douglas turns 100 years old today, Dec. 9. Although he has lived a long life, a century, he says he is tired of talking about himself so much. Although he claims he doesn’t want to talk about himself, he did an interview with Variety magazine recently.

Variety reports, Douglas told them although he has been an actor for a very long time during his long life, he never wanted to be in movies. He has also been a producer during his long career. He is also an author and is on his 12th book! Not only all of this, but, he is also a philanthropist who has generously given away $120 million.

Some of his classic films include “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” “Lust for Life,” “Seven Days in May,” and Gunfight at the OK Corral.” Not only did he act in these movies, but he also played in several other ones that he produced as well. Douglas has had a full life and career.

Although he eventually moved on to star in different films while producing some of them, he got his start in Hollywood on the radio. This was before moving on to films in 1946.

Douglas has also worked with several different legendary producers. Some of them include Howard Hawks, Billy Wilder, William Wyler, and several more. Although he did work in film, he admits he never wanted to act in movies. He said:

“I never wanted to be in movies. I always considered myself a stage actor. I started working in the Broadway stage. And Betty Bacall helped me. She went to Hollywood, she was living with Bogart, and she said to Hal Wallis, ‘You must look at Kirk Douglas,’ Hal Wallis came to New York and he offered me a contract. I didn’t know what to do. I needed the money. So, I came to Hollywood.”

Mr. Douglas then got sad and continued, “I am now a hundred years old. I read about Hollywood, and I don’t know the people. Where is Burt? Where it Laurence Olivier? They’re all gone. I miss them. I feel lonely.”

This is one of a few times Douglas gets sad when he is usually happy and upbeat, full of energy.

Happy Birthday Kirk Douglas!