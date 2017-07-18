Kirk And Rasheeda Frost’s Fans Are Angry That Jasmine Washington’s Baby DNA Results Were Not Revealed On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Kirk Frost is a man of his word – well – at least when it comes to the much-talked about DNA test.

Last week, his wife, Rasheeda, was crying on national television about Kirk’s infidelities on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

On that same installment, Kirk was busy bashing Jasmine Washington and telling viewers that there was no way he was going to take “a damn paternity test on national TV.”

According to the former rapper, the dancer is using him to get her 15 minutes of fame and to scam his family.

On part one of the reunion show, he stated: “I sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key… don’t try to set [me] up.You’re using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That is f**ked up.”

The mother of two broke down in tears and said while she wants nothing to do with Washington if baby Kannon is Kirk’s son she will welcome him into her family.

The femcee and businesswoman said: “I think that would only be the right thing to do. That child, when he gets older and looks back and sees how dumb his mama is…at the end of the day. Nothing the baby can do about it. You know? I would not do that. That is not the type of woman I am.”

It was a sad moment for Rasheeda.

As she was weeping, the entire cast tried how they could to show her love and support compared to Kirk who sat there motionless.

Reunion shows have come and gone, and fans of the reality series still have no clue who is baby Kannon’s father.

Many of them are furious that the topic lingered and VH1 failed to provide answers.

One said: “Kirk still didn’t take DNA on this damn baby. He was so fast take a secret DNA test on Rasheeda’s son This whole season has focused on Kirk & this baby & NO RESULTS?? What was the point of that storyline?”

Another added: “VH1 made us wait 17 episodes to not get Kirk’s DNA test?!?!”

A source has come out to say that Kirk is aware he hurt his wife and he will do all he can to win her back.

The spy explained: “All Kirk wants is to have his soul mate back. He is kicking himself every day for messing up the way he did, and he is trying so hard to make things right again. He does she sweetest stuff for Rasheeda in hopes that she will fall back in love. The other day, for example, he had Karter, their youngest, and took him out to by Rasheeda flowers.”

Many fans are baffled as to why Rasheeda has opted to stay by Kirk’s side.