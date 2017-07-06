Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Will Stay Together No Matter What Jasmine Washington’s Baby DNA Test Results Reveal On ‘LHHATL,’ Says Husband

According to Kirk Frost, his wife, Rasheeda, will take him back no matter what the DNA results reveal.

That is a bold statement for a man currently sleeping in the dog house after his side chick, Jasmine Washington, released a diss track in which she insulted Rasheeda.

Last week, fans of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” watched Rasheeda break down in tears after receiving a lengthy apology letter from the dancer.

The “Boss Chick” rapper also got a slap in the face after discovering that Washington’s ex-boyfriend, Logan, took a paternity test and learned he is not the father of baby Kannon.

The bullseye is now more than ever on Kirk’s back.

Rasheeda is also trying to figure out what to do after she was handed divorce papers from her husband of 17 years who hopes to protect their businesses and other assets.

Kirk, who recently contacted a lawyer, has agreed to finally take the DNA test to find out if he has a love child with Washington.

The results will be revealed on the reunion show.

Kirk is confident no matter what the outcome might be, Rasheeda will take him back.

The rapper believes he can win his ladylove again because he plans to work his butt off to make it up to her and she has always forgiven his past indiscretions.

A family friend told a well-known publication: “Kirk is not giving up; he has a plan regardless of the paternity test. All he cares about is getting Rasheeda back. He wants his family back together. They are not living together right now, but he is trying very hard to be her man. He is been bending over backward to take care of the kids so she can work on Pressed (her Atlanta boutique) and on her new music.”

The insider said Kirk will wow his wife with little and big gestures to find his way back to her heart.

The source shared: “He is an on-call babysitter 24/7. Even if she just wants to go to dinner or shopping, he is right there. She is taking full advantage of it and going out a lot. She goes for lunches and spa days and dinners and leaves him on daddy duty.”

Kirk is worried that it will not be easy.

The person added: “Kirk knows it is an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine, but he is sure he is eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda.They are a team, they are best friends, and he does not see them ever really ending. She is always forgive him in the past, and Kirk definitely sees that happening again. In his mind, he and Rasheeda are not done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.”

Do you think Rasheeda will take Kirk back even if Kannon is his child?