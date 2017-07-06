FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Adrienne Bailon amber portwood farrah abraham blac chyna kris jenner bill cosby rob kardashian kandi burruss t.i. ben affleck kenya moore beyonce tyga Kirk Frost Nas meghan markle bobbi kristina brown javi marroquin tameka cottle michael strahan joseline hernandez
Home » Entertainment

Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Will Stay Together No Matter What Jasmine Washington’s Baby DNA Test Results Reveal On ‘LHHATL,’ Says Husband

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/06/2017
1
4.7K Views
6


Rasheeda And Kirk FrostCredit: Instagram

According to Kirk Frost, his wife, Rasheeda, will take him back no matter what the DNA results reveal.

That is a bold statement for a man currently sleeping in the dog house after his side chick, Jasmine Washington, released a diss track in which she insulted Rasheeda.

Last week, fans of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” watched Rasheeda break down in tears after receiving a lengthy apology letter from the dancer.

The “Boss Chick” rapper also got a slap in the face after discovering that Washington’s ex-boyfriend, Logan, took a paternity test and learned he is not the father of baby Kannon.

The bullseye is now more than ever on Kirk’s back.

Rasheeda is also trying to figure out what to do after she was handed divorce papers from her husband of 17 years who hopes to protect their businesses and other assets.

Kirk, who recently contacted a lawyer, has agreed to finally take the DNA test to find out if he has a love child with Washington.

The results will be revealed on the reunion show.

Kirk is confident no matter what the outcome might be, Rasheeda will take him back.

The rapper believes he can win his ladylove again because he plans to work his butt off to make it up to her and she has always forgiven his past indiscretions.

A family friend told a well-known publication: “Kirk is not giving up; he has a plan regardless of the paternity test. All he cares about is getting Rasheeda back. He wants his family back together. They are not living together right now, but he is trying very hard to be her man. He is been bending over backward to take care of the kids so she can work on Pressed (her Atlanta boutique) and on her new music.”

The insider said Kirk will wow his wife with little and big gestures to find his way back to her heart.

The source shared: “He is an on-call babysitter 24/7. Even if she just wants to go to dinner or shopping, he is right there. She is taking full advantage of it and going out a lot. She goes for lunches and spa days and dinners and leaves him on daddy duty.”

Kirk is worried that it will not be easy.

The person added: “Kirk knows it is an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine, but he is sure he is eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda.They are a team, they are best friends, and he does not see them ever really ending. She is always forgive him in the past, and Kirk definitely sees that happening again. In his mind, he and Rasheeda are not done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.”

Advertisement

Do you think Rasheeda will take Kirk back even if Kannon is his child?

Post Views: 4,723

Read more about Kirk Frost Rasheeda Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Face More Drama As Jasmine Washington Sends Apology Letter And DNA Test Results
07/05/2017
Jasmine Washington Blasts Kirk For Partying With Possible Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Logan
07/02/2017
Rasheeda Asks Husband Kirk Frost To Go To The Dog House After Jasmine Washington’s Diss Song Debuts
07/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

hytop
07/06/2017 at 7:15 pm
Reply

She is crazy to take him back.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *