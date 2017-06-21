FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Try To Fix Their Marriage As Logan Confronts Jasmine Washington Over Baby Kannon

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/21/2017
Rasheeda Frost Kirk Frost Jasmine Washingon BabyCredit: Instagram

And the twists just keep coming. Rasheeda Buckner-Frost and her husband, Kirk, are trying to make their relationship work amid rumors he fathered a seventh child with co-star, Jasmine Washington.

In the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Miss Washington found herself face-to-face with her ex, Logan, who confronted her and asked if baby Kannon is his child.

For those not following, here is a brief recap.

The surprising storyline on this season of “L&HH: Atlanta” focuses on Kirk’s decision to ruin his 17-year romance with an extramarital affair with a 27-year-old dancer.

According to Miss Washington, Kirk is the father of her baby boy, Kannon.

While Rasheeda was able to drag a confession out of Kirk about the affair, he has denied that he is the father of Kannon.

The rapper keeps the drama going by refusing to take a simple paternity test. He claimed that Washington is hungry for money and fame, and she is using social media to destroy his family.

During a trip to Jamaica, Kirk made an appearance where he said he was finally ready to take the test and learn the truth.

Kirk said at the time: “I walked away from the table last night because I am getting tired of the same lame excuses. I cannot walk away from a 17-year marriage, two children, several businesses together.”

As the Frost couple was trying to figure things out in the Caribbean, back in Atlanta, Logan clashed with his former girlfriend, Washington, in a parking lot.

The dancer was ready to attack Logan who wanted to know if the baby is his. Several security guards got involved and put an end to the brawl.

The self-proclaimed “Boss Chick” and television personality recently revealed that she is in no rush to play stepmother.

She made it clear that Kirk, who is already a father to six kids, will not be paying child support for the seventh one.

She told Delux Magazine: “When you’re out and about, and they are like ‘Rasheeda, Oh My God I’ve been through this and that…’ and people emailing you and leaving comments and all this type stuff you be like wow like sometimes you feel like I’m the only person going through this. I get a lot of women who say I help them and inspire them, and help them get through their situations.”

There are many reports claiming that Kirk is the father and he has been secretly caring financially for the child. Poor Rasheeda, she is in for a big surprise.

