Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Still Caught In Jasmine Washington Drama As Baby Kannon Turns 1 – Cute Photo Shows He Is A Happy Child

Baby Kannon is celebrating a big birthday as the drama between Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington continues.

This week, the resident stripper from “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” shared a sweet picture of her son, Kannon, on his first birthday.

The beaming mother was hit with the same reality that new parents face – where does time go?

Rasheeda Frost’s nemesis captioned the photo: “Guess who’s turning 1 tomorrow! I cannot believe it has been a year already!”

As fans of the VH1 series are aware, the last season ended with Kirk declining to take the paternity test to confirm or refute that he is the father of little Kannon.

The former rapper has many reasons for refusing the DNA test with one of them being the fact that Washington is using the scandal for fortune and fame.

A source close to Washington said she is angry that Kirk refused to share the results on the reunion show.

The source said: “Jasmine is bitter and hurt that she did not get redemption with the release of the DNA tests during the LHH reunion special. She is waiting like the rest of the world even though she knows Kirk is the father; she just wants the truth to come out. She needs child support, and the court has ordered a DNA test. If the network producers cannot get Kirk to take responsibility, Jasmine is hoping the good courts of Georgia can.”

The person added: “Jasmine needs Kirk to have some integrity and do what is right. Jasmine is desperate to have some closure on the situation, get some support from the real father so they can all move on with their lives.”

According to another chatty insider, Kirk fears Rasheeda will leave him if the baby is his and has, therefore, plans to stall some more.

This insider stated: “Kirk is burying his head in the sand and hiding from the inevitable. Right now he is so wrapped up in trying to get Rasheeda back, the last thing he wants to do is confirm to her and the world that he had a baby with another woman. He is putting off handing over the results as long as he can.”

It seems this storyline will be going on for another season.