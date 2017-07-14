Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Slam Jasmine Washington During ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Reunion Show And Video Goes Viral

Kirk and his estranged wife, Rasheeda Frost, had a very bizarre exchange during the reunion show of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

With almost all of the cast present – minus Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J – the husband and wife addressed the elephant in the room – Jasmine Washington’s baby drama.

The former rapper made news by saying he did not go around “smashing [email protected] ”

He went to say that he is not taking the DNA test on national television because he feels that Washington is using the child to get headlines.

Baby Kannon’s potential father shared: “I am not running around just smashing broads. What I want you to learn is don’t try to set [me] up to get on to get money thinking that a child is going to pave your way. You are using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That is [messed] up.”

Rasheeda showed that she was a class act by confessing that if the paternity test proves that Kirk is the father, she will welcome Kannon into her family.

She wants Kannon to know and spend time with his older brothers.

As to why they banned Washington from the reunion show, Rasheeda blasted the striper and said she never reached out to her.

The “Boss Chick” femcee confessed: “She never wanted to talk to me like a woman to woman, and now she wants to it on live TV, [email protected] no.”

Rasheeda concluded by saying if Kirk does not take the DNA test, she will divorce him.

Meanwhile, a source close to Kirk has come out to say he will do everything to save his marriage, including showering his wife with gifts.

The source said: “All Kirk wants is to have his soul mate back. He is kicking himself every day for messing up the way he did, and he is trying so hard to make things right again. He does she sweetest stuff for Rasheeda in hopes that she will fall back in love. The other day, for example, he had Karter, their youngest, and took him out to by Rasheeda flowers.”

The family friend added: “Rasheeda will not be able to turn down flowers from her baby boy. At the same time, she is going to know it was really Kirk who bought them since Karter is only three years old. Kirk is undeniably slick; he knows all the right moves. It is going to be very hard for Rasheeda to stay mad at him forever.”

Advertisement

Many fans of the series say the couple knows who is the biological father of Kannon and is just milking the storyline for headlines.