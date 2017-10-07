Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Reportedly Lying About Separation And Child Paternity: Couple Planning To Carry Jasmine Washington Storyline Into New Season!

Those who sympathize with “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Rasheeda Frost may have a change of heart after hearing this news. A source claims that the musician is lying about her relationship with her unfaithful husband, Kirk Frost.

Anyone who follows the VH1 reality show will know that the biggest shock of the last season was news of Kirk cheating on Rasheeda (again) while hiding the fact that he may or may not have a child with the woman who was a stripper named Jasmine Washington.

Drama ensued both on and off camera and the situation has still yet to be resolved. Less than a month ago, Rasheeda revealed that she and Kirk were separated and trying to figure it out.

According to Fameolous, the two are not leading individual lives like they want the public to believe. They’re actually still together and are merely leading people on for the sake of carrying this storyline into the next season!

The burning question everyone wants to know has an answer. Kirk isn’t actually the father of Jasmine Washington’s baby; however, in the next installment of “LHHATL” Kirk will be pretending that it’s his baby according to the site.

To make the paternity decision even more believable, it has been reported that Jasmine and Kirk went to court concerning the baby that they allegedly share.

Meanwhile, the Frosts have been spotted out and about multiple times since the separation announcement.

It could be argued that the reason they have been together so much is because of co-parenting but it still adds fuel to these new claims.

Neither of them has responded to the accusations but both of their social medias have been surrounding their kids and every day lives that don’t seem to include each other.

Do you think that they will lie about something as serious as a child’s paternity? Do you think Jasmine is going along with it?