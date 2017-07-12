FREE NEWSLETTER
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Reacted Differently To Jasmine Washington Texts – He Feels Betrayed

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/12/2017
Kirk Frost Rasheeda Buckner-FrostCredit: Instagram

Kirk Frost feels angry and betrayed by Jasmine Washington’s little exposé on social media.

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” are baffled as to why Kirk is “catching feelings” instead of focusing on the pain he is causing his wife, Rasheeda.

In case you were not aware of it, earlier this week, Kirk’s alleged baby mama published a series of private and embarrassing text messages she received from him.

The texts confirmed that the former rapper has been playing an active role in baby Kannon’s life.

They also revealed that Kirk is desperate to keep Miss Washington as his side chick at any cost.

In one message, Rasheeda’s cheating husband begged Washington to stay with him and promised her to take “the relationship to the next level.”

Here is what Kirk wrote: “I feel like I have lost you, but you are probably saying I never had you I do not know you give off a really weird vibe of not caring. I would stop anything I was doing to make sure you was okay or if you felt like how I felt I will stop and make sure you, okay but I guess when the shoe is on the other foot it does not matter…”

The dancer replied by saying she is moving on with her life.

The mother of one replied by: “I think that it is time I moved on.. & its no better time than now. It is unrealistic to think that this could ever work. You are married, & I want to be married one day too. I just don’t see the point in us pretending to be something we could never actually be. It is not fair to me. Even that response is unrealistic bc there are times where I cannot even contact you when I have needed you bc your phone has to be off at certain times or around certain people.”

Kirk took to social media to respond to the texts bizarrely. He wrote “LOL” and made no additional comment.

Rasheeda, who is staying away from the scandal, has declined to share her thoughts.

A family friend has come out to say that Kirk feels frustrated by Washington’s actions.

The insider said: “Kirk feels completely betrayed by Jasmine after she posted all of their private text messages. He cannot believe she would do that and he feels they are taken completely out of context. Now that she has attacked him online, he is not sure of what to do next, but he knows now that Jasmine is simply not to be trusted.”

Fans are pleading with Kirk to stop minding Washington’s business and to work on his 17-year marriage which is about to end.

Sheera
07/19/2017 at 8:58 pm
Jasmine you really doing too much,


JoJones
07/19/2017 at 6:01 pm
If you keep accepting the disrespect, he’s going to keep doing it, you don’t have a 17 year marriage, because he’s been cheating for 17 years.


Katina Thomas
07/13/2017 at 1:38 pm
Wow Its The Same Old Thing Everybody On That Show Do It For Money Nothing New… Rasheeda Isnt Going Anywhere Kirk Been Cheating On Rasheeda And Rasheeda Still Stay With Him Nothing New… When It Comes Out That Kirk Is The Father Nothing Aint Gone Change Real Talk…. Its Just For Ratings That All Kirk Knows He The Father Its No Secret It All Will Play Out Like Always…Watch Sunday…





