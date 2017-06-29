Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Now Have To Deal With Jasmine Washington’s ‘Wifey Blues’ Diss Song

Jasmine Washington dissed Rasheeda and Kirk Frost in a new song called “Wifey Blues.” Is this the new Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma beef?

It could be if Rasheeda decides to drop a song of her own to blast Jasmine for being Frost’s mistress and alleged baby mama.

The twists and turns from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” never end. The dancer, who goes by the name Jasmine Bleu, teamed up with A.K on a fiery beat where she called Rasheeda an old pizza and said she was a basic [email protected]

The mother of one rapped: “You at home cold like DiGiorno/I pull up hot and ready like I am Dominos. You wanna keep him? Come and get your man, please.”

She also sings about the fact that Kirk was the one who came “looking for trouble” and she hit Rasheeda for not having the goods to keep her husband at home.

A.K jumped on the track to say that Jasmine is innocent in this drama and Rasheeda should blame herself for her failed marriage.

Jasmine took another shot at the self-proclaimed Boss Chick by captioning the song with the hashtag “#illtakeyourman.”

This diss song will certainly not help the Frost couple who are now talking about the possibility of getting a divorce over this baby drama.

In the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Kirk served his wife of 17 years divorce papers to protect her.

The rapper, who does not want his side chick getting Rasheeda’s money, said: “I do not wanna drag you into my situation. I am just making sure you are free and clear if something was to happen in the future. I do not want you to be tied down to something I did.”

Rasheeda was surprised by the move because she always assumed she would be the one kicking Kirk to the curb.

The businesswoman said: “What I am trying to figure out is what this means. Are you asking for a divorce? I should be the one divorcing him. I think to myself with you bringing me this that you are telling me something.”

Kirk tried to explain why he is filing for divorce by saying: “If she wants a divorce, I am willing to give her everything. I do not want this Jasmine girl to get her hands in anything me and Rasheeda have worked hard for.”

What are your thoughts on Jasmine’s decision to compare Rasheeda to cheap frozen pizza? Do you think Rasheeda should respond with a diss track?