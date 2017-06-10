FREE NEWSLETTER
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Now Have To Deal With Jasmine Washington’s Ex Logan

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/10/2017
Jasmine Washington LoganCredit: VH1

Kirk has just begun to cause Rasheeda Buckner-Frost more problems with the Jasmine Washington baby drama.

In the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the saga took another unexpected twist with the appearance of a man named Logan.

Logan casually walked into Rasheeda’s Atlanta-based boutique, Pressed, and kindly introduced himself as Washington’s ex of eleven years.

Logan told a distraught Rasheeda that he believes that he is the father of Washington’s son named Kannon Mekhi Washington. Rasheeda’s jaw seems to have dropped to the floor upon hearing the news.

The potential baby daddy said: “I wanted to talk to you about the baby.At the same time she supposedly got pregnant by Kirk, she was also pregnant by me.”

Visibly rattled by what she was hearing, she asked for a better explanation and added: “We got to make sense of what you are saying.”

The man went on to drop a bombshell by revealing that while he was dating Washington, she got pregnant and claimed to have had an abortion.

However, Logan finds it odd that she named the boy after his late father, Cannon.

Rasheeda responded by: “Around the time she was supposed to get pregnant, she was pregnant by you?”

Logan replied by: “Yeah, but she told me she got an abortion, but the baby possibly might be mine, I am not even sure if she got the abortion.”

Logan produced a death certificate proving he is telling the truth about the name of his late father.

He told the charming television personality that he is willing to take a DNA test to find out if Kannon is his son, unlike Kirk who is hiding.

When Rasheeda asked Logan, why didn’t he take a paternity test before?

He stated: “Because I want to find out whose child it is. I did not find out until everything hit the blogs, TV, and site. I just want to get my facts straight because if it is my baby, I want to know.”

It has been claimed that Logan’s DNA test revealed his not the father. A source recently revealed that Kirk has been lying to his wife because he knows Kannon is his son and has been paying child support for him.

The spy said: “Kirk [Frost] is playing Rasheeda [Buckner-Frost] and Jasmine [Washington] for fools. He is sitting up here lying to Rasheeda about his relationship with Jasmine and get this: he is still giving Jasmine money on the side even after she told people he is her baby’s daddy!”

This drama will never end.

