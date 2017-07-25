FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kenya moore la la anthony blac chyna bella thorne Kirk Frost nene leakes ben affleck beyonce vicki gunvalson Jackie Christie bernice burgos amber portwood kim zolciak javi marroquin khloe kardashian Eniko Parrish selena gomez kylie jenner janet jackson kourtney kardashian howard stern brielle biermann kevin hart
Home » Entertainment

Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Might Need Their 3-Year-Old Son Karter’s Help To Reconcile After Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama On ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/25/2017
6
16.9K Views
6


Rasheeda Frost 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta' Drama KirkCredit: Instagram

Kirk Frost will never cease to amaze viewers of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

His wife, Rasheeda, is angry, embarrassed, and running out of love for her estranged husband.

The former rapper has put his 17-year marriage in peril by having an affair with a stripper and co-star, Jasmine Washington.

Miss Washinton has told whoever was willing to listen that Kirk is the father of her baby boy, Kannon.

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” watched the last season of the show religiously waiting for Kirk to take a simple paternity to resolve the issue. He never did.

He gave the following reasons for ducking the matter over and over: “I sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up. You are using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That is f**ked up.”

Rasheeda has apparently stopped communicating with her spouse as she waits for a clear answer from him.

Meanwhile, Kirk has enlisted their adorable 3-year-old son, Karter, to help him win his wife back.

A source close to Kirk explained that he plans to have his son deliver roses to his mom in hopes of capturing her heart.

The snitch said: “All Kirk wants is to have his soulmate back. He is kicking himself every day for messing up the way he did, and he is trying so hard to make things right again. He does the sweetest stuff for Rasheeda in hopes that she will fall back in love. The other day, for example, he had Karter, their youngest, and took him out to by Rasheeda flowers.”

The source continued: “Rasheeda will not be able to turn down flowers from her baby boy. At the same time, she is going to know it was Kirk who bought them since Karter is only three years old. Kirk is undeniably slick; he knows all the right moves. It is going to be very hard for Rasheeda to stay mad at him forever.”

Flowers and chocolate might not be enough.

Another insider explained the mother of two is in no rush to “to forgive and forget how Kirk hurt her.”

The family friend shared: “At this point, she is nowhere near ready to take Kirk back, she is still so torn up inside. She does not know how she could ever trust him again. Logically ending the marriage seems like the only way but her heart is not as sure. She knows a divorce is going to break her kids’ hearts, that kind of decision eats her up inside.”

Advertisement

Do you think they will reconcile?

Post Views: 16,893

Read more about Kirk Frost Rasheeda Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. And Tameka “Tiny” Harris Are A Source Of Inspiration For Kirk And Rasheeda Frost
07/23/2017
Rasheeda Frost Is Working On Revenge Body After Kirk And Jasmine Washington Baby Drama
07/22/2017
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Both In Denial When It Comes To Jasmine Washington’s Baby – Kannon – They Are Hoping He Is Not the Father
07/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
6 Comments

Trina
07/25/2017 at 10:19 am
Reply

Get back to us when you have the DNA results!


JP
07/25/2017 at 10:11 am
Reply

Kirk knows all the right moves? Since when?…using his toddler to deliver flowers is a weak pathetic move and will not work. If Rasheeda is that easy manipulated than she deserves that rotten A-HOLE!


Iris Cartagena
07/25/2017 at 6:42 am
Reply

Yes Rasheda an Kirk will reconcile an get back together again. Go head Kirk do your thing man win her back.


Keta
07/25/2017 at 2:38 am
Reply

Rasheeda please find the strength within your heart to love yourself and your children need to see the light of what love truly feels and looks like I’m sorry to say they’re not going to find it and Kirk he finds his way back into your life just to set you up for something worse you have the power God has given you exercise it take the shoes off your eyes and see this is your chance for new day in the lives of yourself and your children consider all don’t believe the hype because he is full of it


David Johnson
07/25/2017 at 2:38 am
Reply

Kirk played this same role when he had sex at the cabin, along with Benzino and friends. Kirk has cheated on Rhaseeda too many times to count, she must understand, the kids will understand if she explains what infidelity is and means in a loving marriage, and that their Father has not kept his vols. She has to Stop using the kids, divorce the jerk, make sure he’s involved in their lives but he can’t sleep hear no more. Oh , maybe Lovely Rhaseeda wants Kirk to give her Herpes or another STD, it worked out so far for Usher. Keep dealing and laying with Pigs, Kirk, and you’ll come up smelling as a Pig! Divorce the jerk!


Wanda Holland
07/25/2017 at 2:21 am
Reply

I think Rasheeda needs to move on it’s not the kids life it’s your happiness that counts the kids will adapt. You’ve given Kirk to many passes as it is. Life is to short to keep putting up with the same old messy Kirk!! Get your life back.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *