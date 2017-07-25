Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Might Need Their 3-Year-Old Son Karter’s Help To Reconcile After Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama On ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Kirk Frost will never cease to amaze viewers of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

His wife, Rasheeda, is angry, embarrassed, and running out of love for her estranged husband.

The former rapper has put his 17-year marriage in peril by having an affair with a stripper and co-star, Jasmine Washington.

Miss Washinton has told whoever was willing to listen that Kirk is the father of her baby boy, Kannon.

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” watched the last season of the show religiously waiting for Kirk to take a simple paternity to resolve the issue. He never did.

He gave the following reasons for ducking the matter over and over: “I sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up. You are using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That is f**ked up.”

Rasheeda has apparently stopped communicating with her spouse as she waits for a clear answer from him.

Meanwhile, Kirk has enlisted their adorable 3-year-old son, Karter, to help him win his wife back.

A source close to Kirk explained that he plans to have his son deliver roses to his mom in hopes of capturing her heart.

The snitch said: “All Kirk wants is to have his soulmate back. He is kicking himself every day for messing up the way he did, and he is trying so hard to make things right again. He does the sweetest stuff for Rasheeda in hopes that she will fall back in love. The other day, for example, he had Karter, their youngest, and took him out to by Rasheeda flowers.”

The source continued: “Rasheeda will not be able to turn down flowers from her baby boy. At the same time, she is going to know it was Kirk who bought them since Karter is only three years old. Kirk is undeniably slick; he knows all the right moves. It is going to be very hard for Rasheeda to stay mad at him forever.”

Flowers and chocolate might not be enough.

Another insider explained the mother of two is in no rush to “to forgive and forget how Kirk hurt her.”

The family friend shared: “At this point, she is nowhere near ready to take Kirk back, she is still so torn up inside. She does not know how she could ever trust him again. Logically ending the marriage seems like the only way but her heart is not as sure. She knows a divorce is going to break her kids’ hearts, that kind of decision eats her up inside.”

Do you think they will reconcile?