Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Inspired T.I. And Tiny To Give Couples Therapy A Shot

A miracle has finally taken place, T.I. and Tiny are heading to couples therapy to save their marriage.

It appears that the hip-hop couple has been inspired by Kirk and Rasheeda Frost who have been getting deep with a relationship expert after the Jasmine Washington baby Kannon scandal.

An insider sat down with a well-known publication and explained that for over six months Tiny has been pleading with the “No Mediocre” rapper to see someone who can help them resolve their marital issues.

While T.I. loves his wife, he likes to think that he is a tough guy with the answers to all of his questions.

However, unable to fight the temptations coming his way and remain faithful to his ladylove, T.I. has folded.

A source close to the couple told a popular media outlet: “T.I. has finally begun to open his mind to how family therapy can be helpful to him and his situation with Tiny. Tiny has begged T.I. to give therapy a chance for years but he has been so stubborn and resistant.”

The person went on to say: “T.I. has finally been through enough challenging ups and downs with Tiny to realize that he could learn a lot from meeting with a therapist. He is begrudgingly OK’d the couples counseling for the first time and is really considering giving it an honest shot.”

The rap artist is not sure therapy will work, but he is willing to give it a try with his wife.

The friend went on to say: “T.I. doesn’t know if this will save their marriage, but he has enough love for Tiny that he is willing to give it a shot. He also feels that while therapy may not fix everything broken in the relationship, it is still a healthy choice for him. He is ready to be a better person too.”

According to various sources, the sessions have been doing wonders for Rasheeda and Kirk who have been battling similar issues as the Harris clan – minus the love child drama.

Fans are hoping it will work for Tiny and T.I. too.