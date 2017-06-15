Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Get Ready For Jasmine Washington’s Baby DNA Test

Kirk has promised Rasheeda Buckner-Frost that he will finally take the blessed paternity test that the world has been begging for.

In the last episode of the hit TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” viewers watched the ladies – Rasheeda, Tammy Rivera, Melissa Scott, Karlie Redd and Mimi Faust – have their lovely vacation in Jamaica ruined by the arrival of the men.

The only person who was happy to see her man was Jessica Dime who got engaged to Shawne Williams.

The Kirk and Rasheeda-centered installment featured the rapper having a heart-to-heart conversation with his wife about the elephant in the room – the rumors that he has another baby with a woman named Jasmine Washington.

Since February, Miss Washington has been using social media to throw shade at Rasheeda.

She also posted several pictures to prove that Kirk is the father of baby Kannon. With a simple DNA test, Kirk could put an end to the hurt he has been causing his family, but he has declined over and over.

There must be something in the Jamaican air because a breakthrough took place.

Kirk told Rasheeda that he was finally ready to take a paternity test, but he wants to talk to a lawyer first because he believes that Washington is a scammer out for his money.

Kirk apologized for crashing her all-girl gateway and went on to say: “I walked away from the table last night because I am getting tired of the same lame excuses. I cannot walk away from a 17-year marriage, two children, several businesses together.”

Rasheeda recently spoke to a magazine where she explained that she is not sweating the drama.

She said: “But you know, I feel like I have been built up to learn how to facilitate the things that come to me in my life. I gotta be strong for my family. I am not going to let some people who think they know me off of one or two or three minutes break me down. I am not gonna do it. At the end of the day, it comes with the territory, and I realize it is what it is. So if they are talking bout your ass, then evidently you popping!”

The mom of two went on to explain: “I have gotten really good with my fingers scrolled up past a lot of things. Nowadays, what’s news now is old in like…later in the day. I just try to keep it moving. Rumors — they don’t define me and who I am.”

Advertisement

According to reports, Washington has been banned from the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reunion show but did send an apology letter to Rasheeda.