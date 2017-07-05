Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Face More Drama As Jasmine Washington Sends Apology Letter And DNA Test Results

It is almost official, Kirk Frost is the father of baby Kannon, and Rasheeda will have to live with it.

The last episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” gave the beginning of an answer to a burning question – do Kirk and Jasmine Washington have a child together?

The installment opened in Jamaica where Kirk and his mother in law, Shirleen, were in the middle of a screaming match because she is frustrated with the rapper trying to destroy his family.

Shirleen was rightfully upset to see that after 17 years of marriage, Kirk had hurt her daughter by having an affair and even a child with his side chick.

Shirleen yelled at Kirk to confess that he did indeed cheat, lie, and caused pain to his loved ones.

An unapologetic Kirk decided to bash Shirleen instead and went as far as blaming her for trying to break their family. Wait, what?

Shirleen, who was ready to implode, walked out of the heated conversation.

We move to Atlanta, Georgia where Rasheeda met with her at Pressed and had a heart-to-heart.

Shirleen gave the rundown of the drama and added: “That is the first time I have ever seen him that mad and I do not know why he is mad at me. The most important thing is the DNA. Everybody else asks him that question.”

Rasheeda told her mom that Kirk had the audacity to give her “legal separation agreement, which is a breakdown of money, properties and more in the case they get a divorce because he wants to protect the empire they built together.”

She went on to read a note from Washington, who recently dropped a diss track blasting her for not being able to keep her man at home.

In the letter, the dancer apologized for the “pain, embarrassment and humiliation she is going through.”

With tears in her eyes, Rasheeda had the following response to the letter: “You destroyed my life. I do not f**k with you.”

A source said Kirk is angry at himself for hurting Rasheeda and he will do all he can to win her back.

The spy said: “Kirk knows it is an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine but he is sure he is eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda. They are a team; they are best friends he does not see them ever really ending. She has always forgiven him in the past, and Kirk definitely sees that happening again. In his mind, he and Rasheeda are not done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.”

Washington also sent DNA test results proving what the world already knew, her ex-boyfriend, Logan, is not the father, which means Kirk is in bigger trouble.