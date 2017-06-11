Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Cannot Escape Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama While In Jamaica

Kirk Frost flew to Jamaica to announce to Rasheeda that he is finally ready to take a DNA test and put an end to the Jasmine Washington drama.

In the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the ladies were trying to enjoy a nice vacation in Jamaica when Kirk showed up.

Poor Rasheeda, at this point she must be saying, can’t a woman catch a break from all of this baby drama?

Kirk, who is forever beating around the bush, gave a long speech about his alleged sidechick and called her all the names in the dictionary.

According to Kirk, Miss Washington is a liar and a scammer who is trying to ruin his name and reputation. He also told his wife that the baby mama is out to get his money; so he will hire an attorney.

He said: “[I’ll] know that it is straight, it ain’t crooked… Let the lawyers handle it and do it that way… We will get to the bottom of that.”

Rasheeda revealed to Kirk that she had the chance to meet Logan, a man who claimed to be Washington’s ex and he believes that he is the father of baby Kannon.

In the previous episode of the VH1 show, Logan told Rasheeda that the child was named after his late father, whose name was Cannon.

Logan produced several documents to back his claims and said he wants a paternity test to find out the truth. Kirk appeared relieved that another man has come forward to say that Washington might be his baby mama.

To Rasheeda’s surprise, her husband said he will finally take a DNA test to prove whether or not he has a child with Washington.

A source has stepped out to say that at the reunion show, Logan’s DNA test result revealed that he is not the father.

Keanna Arnold was not surprised by the results because she recently shared an email where she made some shocking revelations.

She said: “We feel as if Kirk and Rasheeda waved their seniority card and demanded that we not be there because they knew he would be exposed for every single thing AND lie that he has told.”

Arnold also dropped a bombshell by saying that without a doubt, Kirk is the father.

She added: “Truth is Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s son Kannon.They dealt with each other for a year including throughout her entire pregnancy. Kirk and I also had a ‘relationship.’ Me and Jasmine knew nothing about each other because we fell out over Rob and were not talking. Kirk knew this and took advantage. Rob has been taking care of his son since Mr. Kirk decided to just abandon Kannon. Rasheeda would not know the truth if it bit her in the ass.”

Who do you think is baby Kannon’s father? Will you be watching the reunion show?