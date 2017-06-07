Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Ban Jasmine Washington From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Amid Rumors He Is Paying Child Support For Kannon

Kirk has teamed up with wife, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, to make sure Jasmine Washington is banned from the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reunion show because they are not ready to hear what she has to say and they are afraid that she will steal the spotlight from them.

For those not following, here is a brief recap of the situation. In the past few months, a fascinating storyline has emerged from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The bizarre story goes like this, a woman by the name of Washington has stepped on Instagram, of course, to say that after 17 years of marriage, Kirk has been unfaithful to boss chick Rasheeda.

According to Washington, her affair with the reality star resulted in the birth of a baby boy named Kannon Mekhi Washington.

For several months the alleged side chick has been chasing Kirk for him to take a paternity test and he has refused.

According to several sources, Washington had reached out to VH1 to appear on the reunion show to tell her side of the story and to force Kirk to take the DNA test.

Washington would finally get the answers to her questions and let us be honest; she would also enjoy her 15 minutes of fame.

Keanna Arnold from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” claimed Kirk and Rasheeda found a way to get Washington banned from the show.

She said: “We feel as if Kirk and Rasheeda waved their seniority card and demanded that we not be there because they knew he would be exposed for every single thing AND lie that he has told,”

Arnold dropped a bombshell by saying that without a doubt, Kirk is the father.

She added: “Truth is Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s son Kannon.They dealt with each other for a year including throughout her entire pregnancy. Kirk and I also had a ‘relationship.’ Me and Jasmine knew nothing about each other because we fell out over Rob and were not talking. Kirk knew this and took advantage. Rob has been taking care of his son since Mr. Kirk decided to just abandon Kannon. Rasheeda would not know the truth if it bit her in the ass.”

Hold on; there is more. Kirk has been playing his wife because he has been paying his baby mama since little Kannon was born.

Another source shared: “Kirk [Frost] is playing Rasheeda [Buckner-Frost] and Jasmine [Washington] for fools. He is sitting up here lying to Rasheeda about his relationship with Jasmine and get this: he is still giving Jasmine money on the side even after she told people he is her baby’s daddy!”

At this point, people must be wondering, is Rasheeda telling the truth when she says she does not know the details of this messy situation?