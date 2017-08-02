Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Await Jasmine Washington’s Baby Daddy Drama Epilogue – Kannon’s Mom Has No Plan B If Rapper Is Not The Father

Reality television star and aspirant rapper Jasmine Washington is getting closer to finding out the answer to the question that has been bugging her for the past several months.

Is Kirk Frost, of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta fame, the father of her one-year-old baby boy, Kannon?

The complicated equation that could not be solved in season 6 of the VH1 reality show is moving forward with a major court date is set for August 16.

According to the latest rumors, Mr. Frost, who spent the past six months dodging and stalling the case, has finally taken the DNA test.

The results are expected to be known by the end of the week. Many fans expect someone to leak the information as soon it is revealed.

Despite these developments, 27-year-old Washington finds herself in a precarious position.

If Frost is not the father of her young child, she has no other credible alternative.

This possibility is starting to weigh heavily on her. She put all of her cards on Frost being the dad, and if the outcome is not what she is hoping for, she will be crushed.

An insider with knowledge of Washington’s situation explained: “Jasmine has no idea what she is going to do if Kirk is not the father of her baby. She is trying to be patient and has waited a long time for the results of the DNA test to determine Kirk’s paternity status. She has no plan B and has no idea what she would do if Kirk is miraculously not named the father. She has her hopes pinned on Kirk finally being named the father and stepping up to help her with the responsibility of raising their child. If the test fails, she will be crushed.”

I'd say his 1st bday was definitely a success.. the warm up for his splish splash bday bash 💙 Happy 1st bday baby boy! 😘 A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

To make matters worse, Frost has ignored her completely in the past few weeks. He did not even acknowledge the kid’s birthday on July 26. He is working on getting his wife, Rasheeda, back.

Thankfully, she has had the support of her boyfriend, Rodney Bullock, who is very caring.

Another source shared: “Jasmine is disgusted by Kirk’s actions so far. He is leaving her to struggle to look after their son when he could easily step in and do the right thing. Thank God Rodney has been helping her out.”

Washington will have to move on if Frost is not her baby daddy.