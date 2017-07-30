FREE NEWSLETTER
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Trying To Save Marriage So Jasmine Washington Turns To Boyfriend Rodney Bullock Amid ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Baby Drama

Mel Walker Posted On 07/30/2017
Jasmine Washington Rodney Bullock Kirk Frost RasheedaInstagram

Jasmine Washington is relying on her boyfriend, Rodney Bullock, as she deals with the scandal surrounding her alleged baby daddy, Kirk Frost.

The past few months have not been easy for the aspirant rapper as she is fighting with Rasheeda Frost’s husband for him to acknowledge baby Kannon as his child.

She took her case to the producers of Love And Hip Hop Atlanta hoping that they could get the former hip-hop artist to take a paternity test.

It was a debacle, and the spectacle lasted the entire season of the hit reality television show and did not get a resolution.

According to the latest reports, Kirk did take the test, and the results are expected to be made public very soon.

Sending Birthday wishes to my beautiful friend @charliesangelll enjoy your day doll 😘😘😘🎉🎁🎂🎂

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

Since fans have been there before, this information should be taken with a high dose of skepticism.

However, one thing is clear; Bullock is doing his best to be there for the woman he loves and her only child. Washington is very grateful for the affection that he has shown to them.

An insider explained: “Jasmine is disgusted by Kirk’s actions so far. He is leaving her to struggle to look after their son when he could easily step in and do the right thing. Thank God Rodney has been helping her out. Otherwise, who knows what would happen to her and Kannon. Rodney is their Rock.”

The source added: “What makes it all a million times worse, is that he is out there loving on his other kids, posting their pics and giving them attention. And here’s her son just ignored and denied. It hurts her down to her soul.”

Kirk is busy trying to save his 17-year marriage to Rasheeda who remains his top priority in this complicated situation.

We rolling 💨

A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on

If that was not clear enough, a few days ago, he dug a little deeper by not even acknowledging baby Kannon as he celebrated his first birthday.

Kirk has managed to convince himself that Washington is just after his money and fame and he is not going to cede any ground.

Fans are getting tired of this storyline and hope that next season they will move to something more substantive.

20 Comments

Y. Martinez
08/04/2017 at 11:39 am
Reply

Okay, I must have missed something. Why does Rasheeda deserve to have bad things happen to her? The last time I checked, the NON cheating spouse is innocent, just like Jasmine’s baby, who didn’t ask to be born. That woman was doing her own thing, minding her business. She isn’t to blame because her husband can’t keep his zipper closed. Place blame where blame belongs. Shady Kirk was right about one thing though & that is Jasmine and her posse are looking for a come up on Easy Street. Her “Plan A” should be securing employment instead of waiting for a DNA test so she can live off child support if Kirk is the baby daddy. If Rasheeda is calling Jasmine names, she’s earned the right to do so…..because if it wasn’t for notoriety, why contact LHHATL producers instead of an attorney? Hell, she probably should have been a real woman & speak to the Mrs. face to face!! Whether Rasheeda take her husband back or not, she didn’t create this mess & shouldn’t be attacked for whatever she decides to do. There’s notchildren.ng with honoring your vows, even when the other party doesn’t. She’ll ultimately make the best decision for her AND her children.


Tamara H
07/31/2017 at 12:54 pm
Reply

I hope Rasheeda really think things through before taking Kirk back. Yes she got kids, but at the end of the day it is her choice. She got to do what’s good for herself and children. Children hurt just like she is hurting.

Kirk need to keep his d**k in his pants. I hope he get a check up test done. You never know with stripper now of days. They are nasty and need to get a life.


Aal
07/31/2017 at 12:30 pm
Reply

Last season Kirk wanted his wife to get a test regading Carter. Why not have that passion regarding Kannon? Jasmine is not his wife, whom he slept with every night.Radheeda, sad for you . I hope it doesn’t it will happen again. Hall passes can get messy.


Janice Spurlock
07/31/2017 at 8:36 am
Reply

I love Rasheeda! This is her relationship! She is a strong woman 17 yrs is along time!!! Women are so quick to give up now days! She has vowes and yes he does too!! But what she does is her biz not the worlds! I love my BOSS B***hes!! Krik needs to remember his vows also! I believe in the couple! I bet the good out ways the bad! Yep he cheated 2xs but that’s just the bad u are seeing on tv he had to be doing something that made her stay for 17 yrs cause she don’t seem as she would deal with to much BS!!


Lowkey2u
07/31/2017 at 8:06 am
Reply

Even if the DNA proves he’s the father he’ll only provide financially. This child will always be his last priority, due to the fact of his wife. This is where the side chick will always realize she was used for sex only.


Chrisy
07/31/2017 at 7:20 am
Reply

@jp i agree %100 shes stupid for staying with kirk.she shoulda left him a long time ago, she lucky thats all he brought home was baby.He coulda brought her disease that has no cure.





