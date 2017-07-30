Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Trying To Save Marriage So Jasmine Washington Turns To Boyfriend Rodney Bullock Amid ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Baby Drama

Jasmine Washington is relying on her boyfriend, Rodney Bullock, as she deals with the scandal surrounding her alleged baby daddy, Kirk Frost.

The past few months have not been easy for the aspirant rapper as she is fighting with Rasheeda Frost’s husband for him to acknowledge baby Kannon as his child.

She took her case to the producers of Love And Hip Hop Atlanta hoping that they could get the former hip-hop artist to take a paternity test.

It was a debacle, and the spectacle lasted the entire season of the hit reality television show and did not get a resolution.

According to the latest reports, Kirk did take the test, and the results are expected to be made public very soon.

Since fans have been there before, this information should be taken with a high dose of skepticism.

However, one thing is clear; Bullock is doing his best to be there for the woman he loves and her only child. Washington is very grateful for the affection that he has shown to them.

An insider explained: “Jasmine is disgusted by Kirk’s actions so far. He is leaving her to struggle to look after their son when he could easily step in and do the right thing. Thank God Rodney has been helping her out. Otherwise, who knows what would happen to her and Kannon. Rodney is their Rock.”

The source added: “What makes it all a million times worse, is that he is out there loving on his other kids, posting their pics and giving them attention. And here’s her son just ignored and denied. It hurts her down to her soul.”

Kirk is busy trying to save his 17-year marriage to Rasheeda who remains his top priority in this complicated situation.

If that was not clear enough, a few days ago, he dug a little deeper by not even acknowledging baby Kannon as he celebrated his first birthday.

Kirk has managed to convince himself that Washington is just after his money and fame and he is not going to cede any ground.

Fans are getting tired of this storyline and hope that next season they will move to something more substantive.