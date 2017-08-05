Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Planning A Vacation After ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ And Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama

Jasmine Washington and her baby drama kept Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans guessing the entire season, and after the big finale, it still did not get a resolution.

With a court date set for August 16, Kirk Frost, the alleged baby daddy, was forced to take a paternity test.

The results are expected to leak online in the upcoming days.

The different twists did a lot of damage to Kirk’s 17-year marriage with his wife, Rasheeda.

Things got so bad at some point that their supporters were thinking that a divorce was imminent.

A few of Rasheeda’s friends were even pushing for her to dump the cheating husband.

However, she chose a different path. With a lot of maturity and grace, she has even offered to welcome the child, baby Kannon, into the family if it is confirmed that Kirk is the father.

On an episode of the hit reality show, she said: “I think that would only be the right thing to do. That child, when he gets older and looks back and sees how dumb his mama is…at the end of the day. Nothing the baby can do about it. You know? I would not do that. That is not the type of woman I am.”

Now, it is being revealed that the estranged couple has decided to save the union and is seeking help from experts.

An insider explained: “They are going very deep. She is starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things he does. He is not off the hook, but it is easier for her to find forgiveness for him.”

The couple made some serious progress, and the reality television stars are planning to go on vacation together.

Another source revealed: “Rasheeda has stopped saying that she is throwing in the towel — if, and only if, he did not have a baby with Jasmine. Her heart is softening to the whole situation, and she is half way changed her mind about leaving.”

The close friend also explained: “They are talking about a family vacation together this month. They say they‘re doing it for the kids, but a lot of folks in their lives are taking it as a sign that they‘re getting back together.”

The bond that Kirk and Rasheeda share will probably survive this drama.