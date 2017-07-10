Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Not Ready To Give Up On Each Other – Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama Will Not End Relationship

Kirk Frost might be in the doghouse, but he is not giving up on his wife, Rasheeda, not now, not ever.

Those following VH1’s hit show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” are aware that the couple is in the middle of a real soap opera.

A woman by the name of Jasmine Washington has claimed that she had an affair with Kirk.

The exotic dancer believes that the romance produced a baby boy, Kannon.

The rapper is not sure that he is the father and has refused to take a paternity test.

Kirk and Rasheeda, who have been married for close to 18 years and have two children together, are now talking about getting a divorce.

Rasheeda is distraught by the matter and has stopped communicating with her husband.

However, he is not ready to let his marriage crumble.

According to an insider, Kirk is desperate and will do anything to get on Rasheeda’s good side.

The tipster said Kirk is begging the Boss Chick to take him back.

The person claimed: “Kirk is not giving up; he has a plan regardless of the paternity test. All he cares about is getting Rasheeda back. Kirk knows it is an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine, but he is sure he is eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda. They are a team, they are best friends, and he does not see them ever really ending. She has always forgiven him in the past, and Kirk sees that happening again. In his mind, he and Rasheeda are not done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.”

The spy went on to say: “He is been begging and bending over backward to take care of the kids so she can work on Pressed, (her Atlanta boutique), and on her new music. He is an on-call babysitter 24/7. Even if she just wants to go to dinner or shopping, he is right there. She is taking full advantage of it and going out a lot. She goes for lunches and spa days and dinners and leaves him on daddy duty.”

According to reports, the paternity results will be revealed during the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion and Kirk will be named the father of baby Kannon.

Joseline Hernandez recently went on an epic rant where she said that producer Mona Scott-Young was the one who forced Kirk and Rasheeda to air their dirty laundry.

Hernandez also claimed that everyone on the show already knows that Kirk is Washington’s baby daddy.