Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Facing Jasmine Washington Drama On ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ As A Couple But Remain United As Parents

Children often suffer when their parents are in the middle of a scandal, that is not the case for Kirk and his wife Rasheeda Frost’s sons.

The pair has found themselves in the midst of a real family drama that is playing out on social media and reality television.

Kirk, who confessed to having an affair with his Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star, Jasmine Washington, is believed to be the father of her one-year-old son, Kannon.

Instead of resolving the matter by taking a paternity test, Kirk has decided to bury his head in the sand and stall as long as he can.

As Rasheeda tries to decide whether or not to pursue with the divorce procedure, she has multiple businesses to run with Kirk and raise their two sons.

#mood ….. yeap they are back the Distressed Wild Hearts Tee available in 3 colors Black, Blue & Gray in-store at @pressedatl & online at PRESSEDATL.COM A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

A source close to Rasheeda has stepped out to say that despite Kirk’s love child scandal, the estranged couple is said to be doing a great job at co-parenting Ky and Karter.

The chatty insider said Kirk still plays an active part in his children’s lives despite the madness.

The person claimed: “Rasheeda‘s kids are doing okay. This is a painful thing for them to go through, but one blessing is that Kirk [Frost] is still involved in their lives on a daily basis.”

The insider added: “He and Rasheeda are co-parenting beautifully and she counts her lucky stars for that. No matter what goes on with them the kids are still number one, and they both let them know that. Rasheeda is very strong and makes sure to keep things as positive as possible for her kids in all this.”

Another person claimed that Kirk is working overtime to win Rasheeda back and has enlisted all of his children to help him.

The source shared: “Kirk has got four older kids, from before he was with Rasheeda, but they all see her as family, and they are just as upset about this split as their dad is. His daughter Kelsie is really close with Rasheeda, and Kirk’s got her trying to change Rasheeda’s mind.”

The friend also stated: “All the kids are working on her, they want her to give their dad another chance. He is using them to get to her and if anything will change her mind, they will.”

Advertisement

At least the children’s emotions are taken into account in this messy situation.