Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Doing Better As He Tries To Keep Jasmine Washington Happy

Kirk Frost is spending a fortune to keep his alleged baby mama, Jasmine Washington, happy and satisfied.

Kirk is willing to fork over thousands of dollars for Miss Washington to stay quiet about the paternity test.

Rasheeda’s husband has no plans to take the DNA test to find out if he is little Kannon’s father.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is hoping that the stripper will use the money to pay her bills and take care of her son.

The former rapper is also attempting to convince Miss Washinton not to file any more lawsuits against him requesting the DNA test.

The source, who broke the story, said Kirk will not resolve the matter anytime soon because he knows that without Washington, he is irrelevant on the show.

And thus far, Washington has agreed to take the hush money and has stopped fighting with Kirk.

A source close to Kirk had the following to say: “Kirk found a way to dodge the DNA test again; the guy is beyond slick. This time he convinced Jasmine it was in both their best interest to hold off, that it was the only way to make sure they’d both get a big storyline next season.”

The person added: “He is throwing money at her again too, he is paying all her bills and then some. And he has been secretly visiting Kannon, that was part of the deal because Jasmine really wants them to bond.”

While he is spending on his side chick, Kirk is playing the good husband and father by going to couples counseling with Rasheeda.

A second insider shared: “Rasheeda and Kirk are in couples counseling, and it is amazing how much it is helping. They are going very deep, and Rasheeda says she is actually starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things that he does.”

The person familiar with the story revealed: “He is not off the hook, but it is easier for her to find forgiveness for him.”

It is not known if Rasheeda is aware that Kirk is paying Washington to stay mum.