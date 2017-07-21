Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Both In Denial When It Comes To Jasmine Washington’s Baby – Kannon – They Are Hoping He Is Not the Father

Rasheeda Frost is ready to bury her head in the sand – she is not willing to accept that her husband, Kirk, might be the father of Jasmine Washington’s baby.

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” were often supportive of Rasheeda. Despite the pain and the embarrassment, the Boss Chick remained classy and even kind.

In the reunion show, with tears running down her eyes, the mother of two said if baby Kannon is Kirk’s son, she will embrace and welcome him into the family.

Now that the show is over, and the cameras are no longer rolling, it appears that Rasheeda is going through a moment of doubt.

A source has come out to say, like her spouse, Rasheeda is doing some wishful thinking and is hoping that Kannon does not share Kirk’s DNA.

The spy said: “Rasheeda should be able to see through his excuses but with Kirk she never sees clearly.”

The family friend went on to add: “At the end of the day, she wants so badly to believe him. She still can’t wrap her head around him having a baby behind her back; she just can’t accept that he would lie to her that way.”

Rasheeda does not have to worry too much about seeing the results of the paternity test in the near future because Kirk plans to delay the process as much as he can.

While on the show the former rapper said: “I damn sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up. You are using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That is f**ked up. I love Rasheeda to death. That is my soulmate. When you get yourself in a situation, you just get there. I just pray that it gets better.”

Another insider has come out to say that there is a possibility that Kirk will hide the paternity results from both his wife and side chick because her fears their reactions.

The snitch shared: “Kirk is burying his head in the sand and hiding from the inevitable. Right now he is so wrapped up in trying to get Rasheeda back, the last thing he wants to do is confirm to her and the world that he had a baby with another woman. He is putting off handing over the results as long as he can.”

The person continued with: “It does not make any sense because there’s no way to run from this forever, but Kirk does not seem to think that is the case.He has got this crazy idea that he can still find a way to dodge this bullet and save his marriage. He is living in total denial, but that is where his head is at.”

Are you surprised that both Rasheeda and Kirk are now praying that Kannon is not part of their family?