Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Add Divorce Twist To Jasmine Washington Baby Drama On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Are Kirk and Rasheeda Frost heading for a divorce? OMG, what is going on in Kirk’s brain?

In the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Kirk, who is fed up with the Jasmine Washington baby drama, walked up to his wife of 17 years and served her divorce papers.

Things have taken a shocking twist since that pleasant conversation between the couple during their vacation in Jamaica.

For the past months, Washington has been telling anyone who cared to listen that she had an affair with the rapper.

The dancer claimed her romance produced a love child named Kannon.

While Kirk has confessed to sleeping with Washington, he is unwilling to accept the baby boy as his.

Kirk has refused to take a DNA test to close the chapter, but while in Jamaica, he had a change of heart.

Upon his return to Atlanta, Georgia, he went to see an attorney who advised to take the test and sue for defamation and slander because his side chick ruined his reputation.

That one time we tried braids but it didn't work out too well for us 😂

The attorney told him to hurry because his wife has the right to file for divorce after he cheated on her.

Kirk revealed that he was going to make things right with his wife. So far, all is going well, but major plot twists ahead.

As Rasheeda was enjoying some quality time with Karter and Ky Frost, and her mother, Shirleen – Kirk drops by, not with roses, not with an apology but with divorce papers.

The father of six said Rasheeda deserves her freedom because he does not want her to lose “money from the empire they built together.”

So, will they split? No one knows.

Is this the end of Rasheeda and Kirk?

Keanna Arnold, of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” recently revealed that Kirk is the father and he has been lying about it for months.

Arnold said: “Truth is Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s son Kannon.They dealt with each other for a year including throughout her entire pregnancy. Kirk and I also had a ‘relationship.’ Me and Jasmine knew nothing about each other because we fell out over Rob and were not talking. Kirk knew this and took advantage. Rob has been taking care of his son since Mr. Kirk decided to just abandon Kannon. Rasheeda would not know the truth if it bit her in the ass.”

The self-proclaimed “Boss Chick” has made it abundantly clear that she will not be paying child support to Washington if the test reveals that Kannon belongs to Kirk.