Kirk And Rasheeda Broke Up And She Decided To Work On Her Revenge Body — ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star’s Amazing Abs Inspire Fans

She works hard at it, and now Rasheeda Frost is flaunting it. Kirk’s estranged wife took to Instagram where she posted a picture of her revenge body, and the highlight of it all came from her amazing abs.

It has been a hectic and complicated year for the Boss Chick femcee.

Her lying husband, Kirk, was caught cheating with Jasmine Washington, and it appears that the pair has conceived a baby boy named Kannon.

Kirk teased and made a fool of everyone who believed that at some point he would take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of the little boy.

He never did, and the dithering infuriated Rasheeda who broke down in tears during the reunion show of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The pair eventually split, and Rasheeda decided to focus on herself.

She started working out very rigorously and stuck to a strict diet. A source claimed it was not easy, but she did it.

The person added: “You’d never know it looking at her beautiful smile, but Rasheeda is very sad about the state of her marriage. You do not just bounce back from this as nothing happened. Working out has been a game changer of her because it is helping her cope with her emotions.”

When you do your own beat…& rock your own cosmetics @poizcosmetics "Tasteful" matte lipgloss topped with Simply Sexy lipstick available at POIZCOSMETICS.COM 😘 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

The friend shared with a well-known publication: “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands. They just don’t.She runs 5 miles every morning, and she is in the gym with a trainer.She is already down a dress size, and she is not stopping. She wants to get in the best shape ever to show Kirk what a huge mistake he has made.”

In a recent interview, Rasheeda made some shocking revelations.

The mother of two claimed: “We are parenting very well. We have good communication. Two people are trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable, as far as him and I, that is just what it is.I mean we are separated, and we are working on making sure we are doing everything we need to do for our family.”

Advertisement

Rasheeda also said she is not sure about going back to the show; she said she is moving forward with the divorce.