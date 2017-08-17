Kirk And Jasmine Washington Are Working Together To Keep Baby Kannon DNA Drama For ‘LHHATL’ Season 7 – Will Rasheeda Frost Play Along?

Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington are talking again and plotting to have fun with the fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta next season.

The last time viewers saw Kirk; he was busy making his wife of 17 years, Rasheeda, cry and dodging the paternity test that would prove whether or not he fathered a love child with Washington.

Kirk found every excuse under the sun to not take the DNA test, and the series ended without the answer to the question on everybody’s mind – who is baby Kannon’s father?

An insider spoke to HollywoodLife and said that the former rapper has convinced his alleged baby mama not to talk about the paternity test to have a juicy storyline on the reality show.

Yes, you have read correctly, on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 7, viewers will once more have to follow part two of the Rasheeda, Kirk, and Washington love triangle.

A well-versed source told the popular website: “Kirk found a way to dodge the DNA test again; the guy is beyond slick. This time he convinced Jasmine it was in both their best interest to hold off, that it was the only way to make sure they’d both get a big storyline next season.”

In my own lane.. 💋 A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Kirk has bought Washington’s silence in the lingering drama.

He is quietly paying child support, buying her gifts, and spending time with little Kannon to make sure the stripper keeps the matter a secret.

The chatty insider stated: “He is throwing money at her again too; he is paying all her bills and then some. And he has been secretly visiting Kannon, that was part of the deal because Jasmine wants them to bond.”

Meanwhile, Kirk has convinced Rasheeda to go on a family trip to focus on their two children.

Another source shared: “Rasheeda and Kirk are in couples counseling, and it is amazing how much it is helping. They are going very deep, and Rasheeda says she is starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things that he does.”

Fans of the series were already tired of the storyline last season, so expect them to once more voice their frustration when the show returns.