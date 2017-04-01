King Cairo’s Work Permit Creates More Tension Between Tyga And Blac Chyna

Drama and more drama that is what currently taking place between Tyga and Blac Chyna.

On Friday, Miss Chyna was spotted showing off her curves in a tight pair of jeans while leaving a government building in Los Angeles, California.

Many publications falsely reported that the video vixen was planning to drag the rapper to court for unpaid child support.

It is easy to understand the confusion – the day before – Chyna jumped on Snapchat where she accused her baby daddy of being a deadbeat father who has failed to pay child support for his four-year-old son, King Cairo.

TMZ confirmed that the reality star was at the building to obtain Dream and King Cairo’s work permits.

Again, King is four years old while Dream Kardashian who is Rob Kardashian’s daughter is four months old.

Tyga, who was already threatened to sue his former fiancée over of the posts, is said to be furious that Chyna has decided to request a work permit for his child without his authorization.

A source said: “Tyga can’t believe Blac Chyna‘s making legal moves to get King Cairo to work without his consent. He doesn’t know anything about her plans and wasn’t even consulted. King needs to be in school learning, playing with his friends and enjoy being a child. Tyga’s not really interested in having him grow up in front of cameras, being a child star or whatever else Chyna’s planning to do.”

The same insider went on to add: “Tyga thinks she’s money hungry and will do anything to make a buck, even making her kids work. He’s not with that and will intervene and put a stop to Chyna if she’s planning on putting their baby to work.”

Chyna is set to appear in Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her children.