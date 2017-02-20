Kimye Spotted Looking Dejected After Fashion Week Fail

Kanye West never gets any time to just relax and enjoy life, does he? After the Fashion Week Scandal that left him on the brink of another breakdown, he is now back trying to solve his marital issues with wife Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

As fans already know, the rapper’s latest Yeezy 5 Fashion Collection was a huge flop as most critics threw shade at his creations. The comments were simply savage and no one tried to be nice to the troubled entertainer.

Back to the family life, on February 18, West and Kardashian were spotted out to dinner after a long day at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

The 36 year old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was showing off her figure again in a flattering see-through top and a long mink fur coat.

The rapper was visibly annoyed at his wife and definitely did not enjoy her company. Paparazzi took pictures of the rapper walking in front of the Kardashian as she was giving him an earful he did not appreciate.

Kim Kardashian has kept a close watch on her husband last week during the fashion show, just to make sure he wouldn’t suffer another mental breakdown.

“There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him,” an insider stated.“He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

To make matters worse, Kardashian has been making him attend couples therapy with her.

“They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop,” a source shared.

Advertisement

Do you think Kimye will divorce soon? Tell us what you think in the comment section bellow.