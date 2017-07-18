Kim’s Former Husband Kris Humphries Breaks His Silence On Rob Kardashian’s Drama With Blac Chyna

Even though Kris Humphries is no longer part of the Kardashian family, he still wants what’s best for Rob! The 32-year-old NBA star broke his silence about Rob and Chyna’s social media scandal.

Humphries expressed his support for Rob, calling him his ‘guy’ and wishing him all the happiness in the world.

He also claimed he doesn’t read too much into the drama that has been surrounding the estranged couple lately.

As fans certainly remember, the only Kardashian son made headlines after going on a social media rant on July 5.

He claimed Blac Chyna has been cheating on him from the beginning of their relationship and even posted nude photos of her on his Instagram account.

As a consequence of his revenge porn, the former stripper was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s lawyer Robert Shapiro stated that the whole scandal was ‘a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.’

One insider also revealed that Kris Jenner is trying to stay calm during this legal war.

The momager’s main focus is baby Dream!

Kris Humphries was famously married to Kim Kardashian for 72 days.

The two got engaged in May of 2011, three months after publicizing their relationship, and tied the knot in August.

The reality TV star later revealed that she was aware from the very beginning her marriage was doomed to fail.

‘At the time I just thought, ‘Holy s–t, I am 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they are getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it was not going to work out,’ Kim said.