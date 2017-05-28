Kim Zolciak’s Latest Tattoo Proves Her Love For Husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann really loves her hubby Kroy Biermann, and she found the perfect way to show it – on her skin! Recently, the Don’t Be Tardy star went to the All or Nothing Tattoo Studio in Smyrna, Georgia where she got a new ink job, dedicated to her husband.

The reality TV star took to social media to share the new tattoo with her followers.

It looks like she wanted a meaningful inking and she got just that!

The tattoo was done on one side of her chest, and it reads: “Two Hearts One Love, Two Lives One Dream.”

Source: snapchat.com

On the opposite side, there is another one spelling: “Ask, Believe, Receive.”

But that is not all! The woman was not the only one who wanted to express the love she feels for a member of her family by inking it on her skin for eternity.

Her oldest daughter Brielle Biermann, chef Tracey Bloom and her husband, Kroy also got new tattoos.

Kim has been talking a lot about how much she appreciates her life partner and this is the latest gesture she did to show the world how much the man means to her.

She and Kroy even renewed their vows over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The two had their closest friends and family members by their side during the ceremony that took place in Turks in Caicos.

Kim wore a white, strapless gown with a full skirt while the other attendees also wore white.

“I’m the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet!” she posted on Instagram.

“I’ll never ever take my family for granted! God is so good.”

What do you think of Kim’s latest tattoo?