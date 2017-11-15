FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Zolciak’s Father Slams Her For Keeping Dog That Attacked Son Kash!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/15/2017
As fans definitely remember, Kim Zolciak’s 4-year-old son Kash was bitten in the face by a dog and almost lost his vision in one eye as a result. The reality TV star kept the details of the accident under wraps for a long time, but recently she revealed that the animal that attacked the toddler was their own family pet Sinn. What’s more, she also admitted that they kept it.

Now, Kim’s father slammed the woman and her husband Kroy Biermann for not getting rid of the dangerous dog.

‘If I had a dog that attacked one of my kids, it’d be gone. If they want to keep the dog that bit my grandson in the face, shame on them! You do not know if it is going to happen again,’ the man said.

Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield, one of Zolciak’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, took Kim’s side, arguing that people should just cut her some slack.

‘I am sure it was a hard, long-thought-out decision to keep the dog. Only Kim and her family know the dog’s normal behavioral patterns, and obviously, they feel comfortable. She and her husband know better than anyone what is good for their family,’ the reality TV star stated.

That seems to be the case, considering Kim revealed she talked with dog bite survivors, child shrinks, and animal behavior specialists before taking the decision to keep Sinn, who they love like family.

Do you think Kim’s dad is right or not?

